Supreme Nachos

Lately I’ve been craving nachos — specifically, poke nachos. Here are some you have to try:

Run to this option

Poke on Da Run food truck (various locations) can be spotted roaming across Oahu. Poke bowls (regular $25, mini $15) and poke nachos ($25 regular, $15 mini) are always popular orders. If you have a serious craving, get the Mauka to Makai nachos ($20), which feature fried wonton chips topped with a half pound of poke and kalua pork.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@poke_on_da_run).

Late-night cravings

MOPS Central (94-866 Moloalo St.) is a Waipahu-based food truck that’s known for its local-style comfort food like loco mocos made with meatballs and Mum Mum fries (loaded fries that come with a special sauce and three eggs).

Keep an eye out for weekly specials like poke bowls ($12) and poke nachos with the biz’s Kusisi or Iniki sauces ($15). Kusisi sauce is a Sriracha mayo with furikake and red hot chile flakes, while Iniki is the Kusisi sauce without the hot chile flakes.

Call 808-978-1907 or follow the biz on Instagram (@mopscentral).

Straight from da kitchen

Located in Westridge Shopping Center across of Pearlridge Center, Kehau’s Kitchen (98-150 Kaonohi St. Ste. B118) is known for its Hawaiian food — but it’s also popular for its variety of poke nachos. The Puaa to Da Poke Nachos ($21.95) is a surf-and-turf version that features crispy, homemade wonton chips topped with kalua pork and your choice of poke.

Choose from spicy ahi, shoyu or Kamakaze poke. I love the slight kick from the spicy ahi poke, but the Kamakaze is the most popular.

The nachos have half a pound of kalua pork and half a pound of poke, so they can easily be shared.

Call 808-487-2220 or visit kehauskitchen.com.