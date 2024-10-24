Artist, filmmaker Martin Charlot left his mark
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2008
Martin Charlot poses next to his self-portrait, depicted in a tuxedo. Standing behind Charlot are some of the models included in the mural he painted in the 1980s on the wall of Windward City Shopping Center’s McDonald’s. He included in the mural people from the Kaneohe/Waiahole community.
COURTESY KAWENA CHARLOT
A young Martin Charlot
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2011
Detail of the 200-foot linear mural by Martin Charlot in the lobby area of the Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, above and below. Charlot died Oct. 2 at age 79.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2011
