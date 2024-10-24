Boy, 13, dies in Big Island ATV crash

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 13-year-old Kailua-Kona boy died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in which an 8-year-old boy was behind the wheel Tuesday evening in North Kona, according to Hawaii island police.

A GoFundMe page was created on Wednesday morning for Maxim Beregovoy to help support funeral services commemorating his life.

According to the GoFundMe page, Maxim was the eldest of seven children of Eugene and Olesya Beregovoy, with siblings ranging in age from 12 years to just 11 days old.

“He was a sweet, caring, and incredibly smart boy with a bright future,” GoFundMe organizer Anne Beregovoy wrote about Maxim. “His hobbies included exploring the great outdoors, doing science experiments, and designing projects that let him learn and satisfy his genuine curiosity.”

The 8-year-old boy was driving an orange Kubota RTV X900 around 5:45 p.m. on Puukala Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a rock embankment and overturned, according to police.

Maxim, who was a passenger, was thrown from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital at 7 p.m. The 8-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being released.

“He will be missed terribly, as everyone who knew him loved him dearly,” Anne Beregovoy wrote.

Police are investigating the crash but had no further updates Wednesday. This marks the 25th traffic fatality on Hawaii island this year, an increase from 15 at the same time in 2023.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Adam Roberg of the Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit.