Hawaii women’s golf team finishes ninth at Kapolei

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii women’s golf team shot a final-round 290 on Wednesday to finish ninth at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Club.

The Rainbow Wahine finished with a three-round total of 877, which was 36 strokes behind winner Colorado State in the 15-team event. Kansas State finished runner-up at 844, and Grand Canyon and UC Irvine tied for third at 855.

Colorado State’s Lacey Uchida captured medalist honors with a 12-under 204. Kansas State’s Carla Bernat placed second at 206.

The Rainbow Wahine’s top finisher was Maline Kraus, who tied for 24th at 217.