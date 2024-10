Waianae wide receiver Slater Kaleiohi has been highly effective as the primary running back. Against Nanakuli, Kaleiohi rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

Division I football in the OIA never fails to provide down-to-the-wire drama.

While Leilehua (5-1) and Moanalua (5-1) have clinched playoff berths, the other two spots remain up for grabs. Waianae (3-3) goes to Radford (4-2) with a chance to secure a berth in the final weekend of the regular season.

“It’s basically win and in,” Waianae coach Vince Nihipali said.

Conversely, coach Fred Salanoa’s Rams can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Seariders. A loss would leave both teams 4-3, with a head-to-head advantage to Waianae.

But there is more. Kailua (4-2) can also seal a berth by beating Aiea (2-4) on Saturday afternoon at Alex Kane Stadium. Na Alii are out of the playoff equation, but could become a spoiler for Kailua, a team that opened league play with a 33-30 road win over Leilehua. The Mules clinch the regular-season title with a win Friday at 0-6 Pearl City because they own the tiebreaker over Na Menehune thanks to a 13-10 overtime win two weeks ago.

The victory over Leilehua could add up to extra points for the Surfriders if a three-way tie for the third and fourth berths materializes.

In OIA D-II, Kaiser (5-1), Castle (5-1) and Roosevelt (5-1) have playoff berths locked up, while Waialua (3-3), Kalaheo (3-3) and Kalani (2-4) are in a quest for the fourth and final spot.

Waialua has its outcome in its own hands. The Bulldogs outscored Kalaheo 37-34 on Oct. 3, which means a win against Roosevelt on Friday sends them to the postseason.

If Waialua loses to Roosevelt, that would open the door for Kalaheo, which would need to beat Castle. If both Waialua and Kalaheo lose, and Kalani beats Kaimuki on Saturday, it would come down to three-way tiebreaker math.

Kalani’s 15-13 squeaker of a win over Waialua two weeks ago is a key reason the Falcons still have hope.

Waianae at Radford

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Seariders (3-5 overall), in their first season of D-I after dropping down from the Open Division, have been competitive with every team, only to struggle with errors in their three league losses. With their home field under renovation, every game has been on the road. Waianae was 2-1 to begin the season, then lost to Leilehua, 17-3, and Kailua, 35-24.

In the Kailua game, the Seariders trailed by four points in the second half and drove to within a half-yard of the end zone before a botched snap led to a Kailua recovery for a touchdown.

Waianae bounced back with a 25-13 win at Nanakuli last week.

“It’s about learning how to win. It’s been so long since these kids have won, and a lot of the games we’ve lost, it’s been self-inflicted wounds. We’ve been in almost every game to the end,” said Nihipali, in his first year as head coach at Waianae. “They play hard from beginning to end. The games we won, we had to come back, and they showed grit. They’ve gotten better at it every game.”

Five weeks ago, Waianae installed its version of a jumbo smashmouth attack.

“When we have to run the ball, our O-line has been getting after it. Their wash-blocking has been really impressive. We go to our elephant,” Nihipali said. “We’ve gone to it 63 times and run for almost 500 yards. Usually you don’t get chunk yardage out of that.”

Wide receiver Slater Kaleiohi has been highly effective as the primary ballcarrier in the elephant. The 5-foot-8, 155-pound senior did not have a rushing attempt until the Aiea game, when he had eight carries for 70 yards.

Against Nanakuli, he had 208 yards and two TDs on just nine carries.

“It’s like return a kick for him. When I call for it, they all perk up. They all grasp it and go after it,” Nihipali said.

The trench men up front: left tackle Shanestin Watson (6-1, 215), left guard Angel Watson-Amaral (6-1, 250), center Richard Des Forge (5-11, 220), right guard Thomas Casserly (5-11, 225) and right tackle Elijah Peau (6-1, 275).

Waianae has allowed just 17.7 points per game in division play.

“Our D-line has been our cornerstone. That front has been active, aggressive making plays,” Nihipali said. Defensive tackles Kekoa Iokia (5-10, 200) and Chaesten Eliu (6-0, 250), and defensive ends Kingsten Costales (6-0, 225) and Mark Smith Jr. (5-10, 200) set the stage for a solid group of linebackers led by Nakoa Gouveia (5-10, 200).

“The key for us is playing mistake-free ball, not having self-inflicted wounds. Riding the wave. Staying consistent in everything,” Nihipali said. “Radford’s well-coached. Coach Fred always puts his kids in position to do what they do best. I think he’s coach of the year in Division I, to be honest. He’s got guys going both ways. Good dude and great coach.”

Radford (5-3 overall) is coming off a 28-21 loss to Leilehua, which ended a four-game win streak. The Rams, sparked by elusive quarterback Ali Togafau (1,438 passing yards, 326 rushing yards, 22 combined TDs) and a core of game-breakers like Michael Robinson, has scored at least 21 points in all six of their conference games.

“Our defense has been playing really well. Don’t give up chunk plays, make them earn it. We’ll play within our scheme and what we do. Don’t over-rush on the ends, keep them bottled in. Play assignment football and contain him. He’s a dual threat.”

Aiea at Kailua

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Na Alii (4-4 overall) were so close to staying in the playoff hunt last week, losing at Moanalua 17-13. Junior Elijah Mendoza has been prolific with three 300-yard passing games, but his season low was 23 yards against Waianae.

Kailua (4-5 overall), guided by longtime coach Joe Wong, faced three play-making QBs to begin league play. Bennett Strobel of Leilehua had 292 passing yards and four TDs, but was picked off twice by the Surfriders. Togafau had a combined 209 yards and three TDs in Radford’s win over Kailua. Moanalua’s Isaac Harney had a combined 210 yards and four TDs in a victory.

The Surfriders have countered with explosive offense, scoring at least 28 points in every league game with the exception of the loss to Moanalua. QB Isaiah Keaunui Demello (1,643 passing yards, 17 TDs, five interceptions) has developed into an efficient field general with an array of running backs and receivers to lean on.

Romeo Ortiz has been a two-way standout, while Aizek Kaanoi and Stoney Pocock lead a speedy corps at wide receiver.

Kaimuki vs. Kalani

Saturday, 6 p.m., Kaiser Stadium

The Falcons will be watching Friday’s Roosevelt-Waialua and Kalaheo-Castle scores closely. They need both Waialua and Kalaheo to lose, then to beat Kaimuki to have a shot at the last playoff spot.

Coming off a 50-0 loss to Roosevelt, Kalani (2-6 overall) is in longshot territory.

Only one running back, Takeo Eckart, is close to 300 rushing yards. Eckart has 277 yards and six TDs. Only one receiver has more than two receptions. Nicholas Segawa was 18 grabs for 169 yards and two TDs. QB Pierce Mundell has thrown one TD all season.

And yet, the Falcons have a chance.

It won’t be so easy against the winless Bulldogs. Kaimuki (0-6 overall) gave Castle a major battle before losing 23-21. Six of Gabriel Logan’s nine TD passes have been to Ezekiel Kuie-Matias, while RB Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook (420 yards) ranks second in OIA D-II in rushing.

FRIDAY

>> Roosevelt at Waialua, 7 p.m.

>> Kalaheo at Castle, 7 p.m.

>> Waianae at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

>> Aiea at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.

>> Kaiser vs. McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

>> Kaimuki vs. Kalani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

>> Moanalua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.