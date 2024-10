Hawaii coach Timmy Chang talked to quarterback Brayden Schager during the first half of the game against Boise State on Oct. 12 at the Ching Complex.

In seeking solutions to recent third-down struggles, the University of Hawaii football team has placed previous plays under further review.

In the past three games — all losses — the Rainbow Warriors have converted on 13 of 41 (31.7%) third-down snaps. In seven games overall, their conversion rate of 34.9% ranks 108th among 133 FBS teams.

During the three-game losing streak, penalties, sacks and short gains (or negative yards) on early downs created what coach Timmy Chang termed “third-and-bad situations.” Against San Diego State, Boise State and Washington State, the Warriors’ average yards-to-gain on third down was 8.8 yards. There were seven third-down snaps of 15-plus yards to reach the first-down stick.

“That’s a tough stat,” quarterback Brayden Schager said. “Whenever you get to third-and-8, defensive coordinators start to dial you up and start doing some crazy things on defense because you’re turning into one-dimensional in passing the ball. However we can avoid that, we’ll try to do.”

Chang noted the antidote is avoiding setbacks, particularly self-inflicted ones, on first and second down.

“If something goes wrong inside there, you end up getting third-and-bad situations,” Chang said. “You want to stay ahead of the chains.”

Even in promising situations, the Warriors found challenges. Facing a third-and-goal from the WSU 6 last week, Schager was sacked for a 2-yard loss. On a third-and-10, Schager completed a pass to slotback Nick Cenacle for an apparent 12-yard gain and first down. But Cenacle was hit from behind, fumbled, and WSU gained possession. On a third-and-2 from the UH 31, Schager and Cenacle could not connect on a deep pass — a play UH felt it had to call because WSU crammed the tackle box and there were only 42 seconds remaining in the half.

“We’ve got to correct every play,” Chang said. “That’s the deal. And be better on third down.”

The Warriors are expected to receive a boost with the return of slotback Pofele Ashlock, who did not play against WSU.

“I had to go through concussion protocol,” said Ashlock, who resumed practicing. “It was good for me to sit back and analyze from a third-person view and see what I have to bring back to the team. I’m happy to be back.”

Ashlock is the Warriors’ leading receiver (43 catches for 470 yards) and Schager’s favorite option (12.3 targets per game). This season, Ashlock has earned a first down on seven of his 11 third-down receptions.

“This week of practice is Brayden knowing where I am at any time at any given moment,” Ashlock said. “It’s trying to stay on the same page. I want him to understand what I’m going to do before I even do it.”

Ashlock and Cenacle also should help the Warriors’ red-zone offense (inside an opponent’s 20). On six snaps in two possessions inside the WSU 10 last week, the Warriors managed only a field goal. On a third-down play, Schager was sacked. On another third-down play, Schager’s throw into the end zone was tipped and sailed over the head of Tylan Hines. The Warriors have scored 12 touchdowns on 22 red-zone drives.

Of Ashlock’s five red-zone catches this season, four have resulted in touchdowns. Two of Cenacle’s five red-zone catches were touchdowns.

“We’re going to try to score every time we get the ball,” Schager said. “That’s our goal.”

—

>> 6 p.m. Saturday, Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

>> TV: Pay-per-view

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Line: O