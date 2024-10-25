Letter: Big steps needed for big results on homelessness

It was heartening to see Richard Borreca’s column about cooperation between Gov. Josh Green and Mayor Rick Blangiardi to create the Aala Respite facility (“Without political rivalry, governor and Honolulu mayor are able to address homelessness,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, Sept. 22). This is a step forward for helping the homeless in our community. We need many small steps like this to stop the bleeding, but unless we significantly change our terrible neoliberal economy and society, we’ll never make a lasting difference in homelessness.

These small steps are only temporary pain relievers; we need a genuine cure in the form of overhauling a corrupt, callous economic system. Otherwise, there will continue to be tragic levels of poverty and despair. We all need to get together, with courage from community leaders in politics and especially from ordinary citizens who rise up and speak out, to overhaul the system. It isn’t even close to working except for a privileged, uncaring few.

Peter Greenhill

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter