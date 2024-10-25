Letter: Cast ballot now to ensure that your vote is counted

I got my ballot on Oct. 17 in my mailbox. I attended to it immediately, doing a little research and fact-checking on the internet before returning it the next morning by hand to my postman, who checked to make sure I had signed it. I love the USPS despite Louis DeJoy’s efforts to slow down deliveries for the sake of profit.

Rather than putting that unfilled ballot aside to avoid until the last minute, I urge you to take care of your duty immediately. Please don’t procrastinate; federal elections don’t run on Hawaii time.

Hawaii is known for its paltry election turnout. A recent Star-Advertiser poll indicated that 80% of the electorate planned to vote. That would be over twice the turnout of recent elections over the past two decades. Let’s hope it’s true. It couldn’t be easier to vote.

Richard E. Duggan

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter