Letter: Vote to affirm same-sex marriage protections

There is an important proposed amendment to our state Constitution this year. Our state Constitution still contains language allowing the Legislature to prohibit same-sex marriage.

In 2013, the Legislature passed a law legalizing same-sex marriage. Two years later, in Obergefell v. Hodges, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples by both the due process and equal protection clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment.

We all know people who are happily married to same-sex partners. Question No. 1 on the ballot asks, “Shall the state constitution be amended to repeal the legislature’s authority to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples?” Any voter who does not answer “yes” to this question effectively votes to retain this language, because every ballot that leaves this question unanswered will be counted as a “no” vote. Please vote “yes” on this question.

Diana Van De Car

Volcano, Hawaii island

