Letter: Young House candidate has bright career ahead

Although the Star-Advertiser’s endorsement of Lauren Matsumoto comes as no surprise, I think the editorial board shortchanged her opponent. It continues a tradition of ageism.

Candidate Alexander Ozawa is 20, not 19, and is a student of public administration. He is young, yes, but very well-informed, articulate and he works hard.

It is inexcusable to say that being married with children is a reason for voting for the incumbent. Ozawa had a tragic loss of his mother recently, and that would constitute a real reason to mention his family experience. He also had become a member of the Mililani Neighborhood Board 25 soon after graduation. As a budget analyst, he more than likely has a better knowledge of the state budget than the minority leader, who is not a bad candidate and certainly has served fairly well.

You will certainly see Ozawa back sometime in the future.

Marilyn Lee

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter