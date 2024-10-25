Editorial: Trust OHA stewards needed

The trustees for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs oversee OHA’s priorities, policies and actions, and must steward agency resources. Voters, in turn, must be responsible in choosing the trustees, who are elected by a public vote, choosing knowledgeable and capable representatives to steer decisions that affect not just Native Hawaiians, but the state as a whole.

Last year, OHA unsuccessfully sought to undo a state ban against residential development at Kakaako Makai, on property transferred to the agency in 2012 by the state as partial settlement for a debt arising from the use of lands “ceded” from a Hawaiian-ruled nation to the U.S. Feelings ran hot — both pro and con — over OHA’s desire to build housing on the parcels. There is speculation that the issue will rise again after November’s election.

OHA also continues to navigate changes in leadership and structure. Sylvia Hussey, CEO from December 2019 through June 2023, oversaw adoption of a 15-year strategic plan and an extensive, cost-cutting reorganization. Stacy Kealohalani Ferreira, previously budget chief of the state Senate and before that, executive strategy consultant for Kamehameha Schools, became OHA’s CEO last November. She has said OHA’s strategic plan guides the agency’s priorities: education, health care, economic stability and housing.

This year, four OHA trustee seats are at stake, with three to be determined in the general election: one at-large position; one representing Kauai and Niihau; and one representing Molokai and Lanai. All Hawaii voters are eligible to cast their ballots in these races.

>> At-large race: Incumbent Keli‘i Akina took the most votes for this seat in the primary election, but fell far short of a voter mandate, so faces former trustee Lei Ahu Isa in a runoff.

Ahu Isa, a broker, has years of political experience and emphasizes fiduciary responsibility as a trustee; she served from 2014 to 2022. Akina, elected in 2016, has a reputation as an independent voice — and it’s that very contentiousness and outspokenness that makes him the more worthy candidate. Akina played a vocal part in the departure of former OHA CEO Kamana‘opono Crabbe in 2019, after mishandling of OHA funds was exposed in an audit. And while Akina supports development by OHA in Kakaako Makai, he has openly questioned the agency’s strategy for seeking public acceptance. Airing these divergent viewpoints is good for OHA, which must craft positions that stand up to public scrutiny.

>> Molokai seat: Incumbent trustee Luana Alapa is up against Kunani Nihipali — and while Nihipali is a well-spoken and well-informed candidate, Alapa’s experience as a trustee since 2020 wins out. She calls for OHA to boost supportive spending for Hawaiians who need help with home maintenance — particularly on Molokai — and joins a majority of trustees in naming affordable housing as the most critical issue facing constituents, an issue that OHA should support the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands in addressing. Alapa also supports collaboration with other agencies to help constituents who need mental health services — reflecting her sensitivity to issues that disproportionately affect residents of isolated Molokai.

>> Kauai seat: Here, as in the Molokai race, both incumbent Dan Ahuna and challenger Laura Lindsey present well-reasoned platforms. But it’s Ahuna, a trustee since 2012, who prevails, having weathered without direct criticism a scathing OHA audit of financial mishandling between 2012 and 2016.

No serious allegations of fiduciary breach were attached to Ahuna during OHA’s turbulent period, and the trustee showed himself willing to adapt to new procedures and adopt transparent processes in its wake. Supportive of OHA’s strategic plan, Ahuna emphasizes active engagement and prioritizes the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians — and his dedication as a solid trustee gives him the edge over Lindsey, who has a finance background and considerable community experience.

As for the Hawaii island trustee seat: Kai Kahele was elected outright in the primary after winning more than half — 56.7% — of the votes in this race. Incumbent Mililani Trask decided not to seek reelection, endorsing Kahele.

As an OHA candidate, Kahele advocated for actions to stem the outflow of Native Hawaiians from Hawaii, including economic development, vocational programs and outreach that includes off-island Hawaiians. As a former Congress member, Kahele sponsored an unsuccessful 2022 federal bill requiring the Department of Defense to restore and return stewardship of the Makua Military Reservation to Hawaii — so expect him, from his OHA seat, to be a vocal proponent for the Army’s departure from Makua.