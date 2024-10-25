No Tricks, All Treats

As the saying goes, “Trick-or-treat. Smell my feet. Give me something good to eat!” And boy, do these places have something good to eat. Check them out to indulge in the perfect Halloween treat.

Banán Hawaii

Banán Hawaii (multiple locations) is known for its nontraditional “ice cream” made from bananas and has no dairy and no added sugar.

Its seasonal special, The Witch’s Spell, features black sesame Banán topped with granola, shaved coconut, sliced strawberries and bananas with a drizzle of ube.

The treat is available for a limited time while supplies last.

Visit banan.co and follow @banan on Instagram.

Choco Lea

Located in Manoa Square, Choco lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) has oodles of Halloween goodies to choose from this spooky season.

Its dark chocolate gummy worms showcase sour gummy worms hand-dipped in dark chocolate and covered in Oreo crumbs.

Traditional candy lovers will love Choco lea’s truffles, which include Reese’s (a light peanut butter filling to emulate a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup), Twix (housemade caramel paired with a shortbread cookie), Nerds (a Nerds gummy cluster surrounded by white ganache mixed with Nerds candy) and caramel apple (housemade caramel with a green apple-flavored ganache). Customers may also pick up the truffle box, which includes its Twix, Nerds and caramel apple truffles.

Don’t forget to pick up the most “purr”-fect treat of all, a black cat sesame bar. It boasts a dark chocolate bar made with Rice Krispies cereal, black sesame paste, and black and white sesame seeds.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

Deck.

Deck. in Queen Kapiolani Hotel (150 Kapahulu Ave.) presents Beetlejuice-inspired Halloween beverages.

Find libations such as Miss Argentina (gin, green chartreuse, apple and tomatillo chimichurri syrup, lemon juice and chile oil), Beetlejuice (cucumber-infused vodka, blackberry and hibiscus syrup and lemon juice), and Lydia Deets (tequila, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, raspberry and black pepper syrup, lime juice and a black salt rim).

The biz also offers its mocktail, The Sandworm, which comprises blueberry shrub, blue spirulina lemonade and a gummy worm.

Visit deckwaikiki.com or call 808-556-2435.

Dipped by Dee

Dipped by Dee (99-080 Kauhale St. Ste. B1) has done it again with its festive holiday treats. For Halloween season, it presents its Cookie Butter Poison Apple, a caramel apple dipped and designed with cookie butter chocolate to create a poison apple face.

Customers may also pick up Dipped by Dee’s spooky assorted minibox, which features chocolate-dipped strawberries with decorations like Oreo, orange marble, a white chocolate mummy, colored dark chocolate with purple drip, orange sugar, and white chocolate with Halloween Sprinkles.

Order online at dippedbydee.com and follow

@dippedby_dee on Instagram.

Great Harvest Bread Co.

Great Harvest Bread Co. (4400 Kalanianaole Hwy.) has brought back its Witches Fingers this Halloween season. They are available every Saturday of October and every day Oct. 26-31.

The spooky confection comes with five pieces — one hand — in each bag and is made using the biz’s signature cinnamon chip bread, which is a white bread with cinnamon chips baked throughout. Then, Great Harvest Bread uses a little black magic — or should we say, green magic — to give the bread its color.

“Keiki and parents love it,” says owner Patrick Brady. “They are delicious, fun and an original idea for Halloween.”

Call 808-735-8810 or visit greatharvesthonolulu.com.

Nightmare Honolulu

Those who step into Nightmare Honolulu (1585 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 100) in Ala Moana Center will immediately get into the spooky-season spirit. Every inch of the Halloween-themed pop-up bar is decked out in eerie décor and boasts multiple “spook”-tacular photo-ops.

The menu features an array of beverages with the most bone-chilling names, and each comes with a special Halloween accessory.

Among its many selections are the Cyclops (soju, melon liqueur, lemon and Sprite), Killer Clown (horchata con ron, Boracay coconut, milk topped with whipped cream and sprinkles) and Slasher Slush (Harders POG with choice of Tito’s, Jose Cuervo or Jameson).

Follow @nightmarehonolulu on Instagram and visit nightmarehonolulu.com.

Hokulani Bake Shop

Hokulani Bake Shop’s (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) Halloween specials are now available for pre-order through Oct. 31.

Its Halloween cupcakes include flavors such as red velvet, chocolate with buttercream, vanilla with butter cream, and ube, and are each adorned with different Halloween deco. Meanwhile, its Halloween treat box includes all four Halloween cupcakes as well as one Halloween-themed brownie and two Halloween-decorated cookies (a ghost and a bat).

Use promo code “SPOOKY” to get 10% off your next online order of $70 or more.

Visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

Olive Branch Hawaii

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii has curated special Halloween-themed items perfect for this spooky season.

The biz sells its special treats, which include chocolate-dipped Rice Krispies, Oreos and pretzels. Get them a la carte or in assorted sets. Or, customers can pick up the Halloween Sweet Box (three pretzels, three Oreos and three Rice Krispies).

Meanwhile, its Boo Box comes with three dipped strawberries, three Oreos and three Rice Krispies available in dark or white chocolate with a Halloween design.

The biz will have a pop-up in Nordstrom Ala Moana on Oct. 27 and in Central Pacific Bank’s downtown Honolulu main office on Oct. 30.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

Mahina & Sun’s

Located in Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, Mahina & Sun’s (412 Lewers St.) encourages patrons to don their best pirate costume and board its Sinking Ship from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2.

Executive bar czar Christian Taibi will debut two new cocktails. Queen Ann’s Revenge is a blended frozen drink comprising a collection of South Asian herbs and spices flash-infused into local Kohana agricole rum.

Meanwhile, its Mango No. 5 boasts mango, coconut, tangerine, kefir lime, cardamom and Chinola mango liqueur.

Executive chef Erik Leong will also present his signature charcuterie dish, All A Board, which includes salted meat, dried fruits and nuts, and fermented milk.

Call 808-924-5810 or visit mahinaandsuns.com.

TR Fire Grill

TR Fire Grill Waikiki (2330 Kuhio Ave.) offers an assortment of Halloween goodies.

Its pumpkin pie comes with eight slices and is topped with pecans and sweet potato cream. Customers may preorder the special treat now through Oct. 24 and do pickup Oct. 29-31. Slices are also available in-store until the end of October, and are served a la mode with vanilla ice cream and strawberry syrup, and adorned with Halloween accessories.

The biz also features several festive Halloween drinks, including spiked P.S.L. (pumpkin spice latte, vanilla vodka and Kahlua rum), Poison Appletini and Witch’s Brew. The latter is a mocktail comprising butterfly pea tea, mango puree, lemon juice and soda.

Visit trfiregrill.com or call 808-744-3300.