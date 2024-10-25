On the move: Sonja P.H. Hirasuna and Leah Chun

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotion and new hire:

>> Sonja P.H. Hirasuna to senior vice president; director of financial reporting, planning and analysis; and assistant controller of the bank’s Financial Reporting, Planning and Analysis Division. Hirasuna has 20 years’ experience in accounting, including 13 years in financial services.

>> Leah Chun as vice president and employee relations manager of the bank’s Human Resources Group in its Workforce Serv­ices Division. Chun joins with nearly 10 years’ experience in human resources.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.