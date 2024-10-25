On the move: Sonja P.H. Hirasuna and Leah Chun

Friday, October 25, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Business
Leah Chun
Sonja P.H. Hirasuna
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotion and new hire:
>> Sonja P.H.
Hirasuna to senior vice president; director of financial reporting, planning and analysis; and assistant controller of the bank’s Financial Reporting, Planning and Analysis Division. Hirasuna has 20 years’ experience in accounting, including 13 years in financial services.
>> Leah Chun as vice president and employee relations manager of the bank’s Human
Resources Group in its Workforce Services Division. Chun joins with nearly
10 years’ experience in human
resources.
———
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.