UH, Chaminade hoops to play on Maui

The Hawaii men’s and women’s basketball teams will face Chaminade’s squads in exhibition games on Nov. 2 on Maui.

The Rainbow Wahine will face the Silverswords at 2 p.m. and the men’s game will follow at 5 p.m. at Kamehameha-Maui School in Pukalani.

On Nov. 1, the Hawaii and Chaminade men’s programs will hold a basketball clinic for keiki grades 4 through 6 at Lahainaluna High School from 5 to 6 p.m.

To register, visit the UH or Chaminade athletic websites.

UH soccer team’s unbeaten run ends at 9

The Hawaii women’s soccer team had its nine-game unbeaten streak came to an end Thursday with a 3-1 defeat to Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Cate Sheahan scored at 48:37 off an assist from Zoe Park for the first-place Rainbow Wahine (10-7-1, 6-1-1 Big West).

The Mustangs (5-9-3, 3-4-1) scored on Jessie Halladay’s goal at 27:19, a Hawaii own goal at 38:26 and Brennan Cole’s goal at 53:03.

Hawaii (19 points) will next play at second-place UC Santa Barbara (16) on Sunday.

Hawaii Hilo, HPU volleyball teams swept

Samara Cruz finished with 14 kills and Chase Koepke added 10, but the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team lost to Concordia Irvine 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 on Thursday at Vulcan Gymnasium.

The Vulcans dropped to 14-8, 9-3 PacWest, while the Golden Eagles improved to 12-8, 7-5.

>> Sophia Cooper had seven kills, but Hawaii Pacific lost to Point Loma 25-15, 25-21, 25-16 at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

The Sharks fell to 1-17, 1-11, while the Sea Lions improved to 16-0, 10-0.

UH swimming program adds 2 assistants

Hawaii men’s and women’s swimming coach Steve Allnutt announced on Thursday the hiring of Lauren Sale and Tim Gallagher as assistant coaches.

Sale competed for Boise State and represented Samoa at the 2019 Pacific Games.

Gallagher swam for Hawaii from 2019 to 2024.