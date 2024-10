Scoreboard – October 25, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

College men: exhibition, Hawaii vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

FOOTBALL

OIA Division I: Waianae at Radford,

7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Roosevelt at Waialua,

7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Castle, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College men and women: Grand

Canyon vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke

Kahanamoku Aquatic Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Vanguard vs.

Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

Mountain West: Nevada vs. Hawaii,

6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

OIA Division I: Aiea at Kailua, 3:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaiser vs. McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Kalani at

Kaiser, 6 p.m.

SURFING

Oahu High School Surfing: session I,

8 a.m.; session II, 12:15 p.m. at Ala Moana Bowls.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College men: Grand Canyon vs. Hawaii, 9:30 a.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center.

TRIATHLON

Ironman World Championship:

6:25 a.m. at Kailua Kona.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Point Loma vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Single-Elimination Tournament, first round, ‘Iolani vs.

Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m.; Le Jardin vs.

Kamehameha, 2 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Mid-Pacific winner vs. Punahou, 3 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA

Girls Division I Tournament

Championship

Wednesday

At Mililani

Moanalua def. Kapolei 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14. Kill leaders—Moan: Zaria Queen 17, Jerney Tang-Silva 17, Kaila

Kalama-Bajet 11. Kap: Leila Paraoan 21. Assist leaders—Moan: Kalama-Bajet 26, Jayde Taamu-Perifanos 12. Kap: Anny Scott 26, Tehani Fa’asuamanu 12. Ace leaders—Moan: Queen 3. Kap: Tiana Dela Cruz 2. Dig leaders—Moan: Natalie

Fukumoto 15, Kalama-Bajet 12. Kap:

Kaitlin Kiko 15, Dela Cruz 12, Scott 12.

BIIF

Girls Division I Tournament

Wednesday

Championship

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Waiakea 25-23,

25-21, 25-20

Third Place

Konawaena def. Hilo 25-14, 25-22, 22-25,

25-15

WATER POLO

ILH

Boys Varsity II

Thursday

Punahou 11, Le Jardin 10, 2OT. Goal scorers—Pun: Max Regala 7, Lainoa Bird 2, Loch Keenan, Ryder Watson. LeJ: Zavior Ward 4, John Ferandin 3, Graham

Fahrenwald, Anthony Klutz IV, Max Beringer.

SOCCER

PacWest

Thursday

At La Mirada, Calif.

Men

Hawaii Hilo 2, Biola 0. Goal scorers—Palli Ingvason (7:31), Gen Takahashi (62:54).

Women

Hawaii Hilo 2, Biola 0. Goal scorers—

Jazlynn Ellis (2:46), Alyssa Padron (53:38).

At Azusa, Calif.

Men

Azusa Pacific 7, Chaminade 1. Goal scorers—AP: Andrew Gomez (1:14, PK; 11:46), Gabriel Oropeza (5:22), Mario Shuteriqi (6:22), Sean Romero (39:46), Gavin Chagnon (55:22), Kaleb Abara (86:48). CU: Kawainui Anderson (80:42).

Women

Azusa Pacific 4, Chaminade 0. Goal scorers—Avery Guiel (9:08), Jaci Maze (15:14, 29:54, 66:24).