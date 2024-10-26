Letter: Dog-walking cases chew through state resources

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I was recently caught up in a legal ordeal for walking my dog in Kapiolani Park, which escalated into a six-month process involving legal representation, multiple court appearances and ultimately a $25 fine for simple trespass. What started as a petty misdemeanor wasted the resources of three judges, the public defender and court staff — all for a minor infraction.

At my first appearance, two other “dog in the park” cases required interpreters, further straining the system. This law is not only burdensome on individuals but also an unnecessary drain on government resources. It should be decriminalized, in order to focus court efforts on serious public safety issues.

Larry Kiyohiro

St. Louis Heights

