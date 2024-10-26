Letter: No new stadium for UH’s DII-quality football team

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As a proud University of Hawaii graduate, I see no point in a new Aloha Stadium, which is all about UH football. We don’t belong in a Divison I conference. We lose year after year. It’s embarrassing. Our best players from Punahou, Kamehameha, Kahuku and other schools go on to big DI schools on the mainland with full-ride scholarships.

Aloha Stadium operated at a huge loss and rusted away, though my dad was the engineer who designed swivels on the toilet pipes to stop sewage loss when the stadium converted configurations.

UH now has the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex on campus. Students can walk to games and won’t have to wait 20 years for the rail-transit flop to connect. UH gets revenue from its stadium, which is enough for a good DII program.

Stop the shibai. No mo’ money for the worthless Aloha Stadium 2.0! Go ’Bows!

R. Erik Soderholm

Nuuanu

