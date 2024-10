The down-but-not-out Hawaii football team is turning to its past for inspiration for today’s game against Nevada at the Ching Complex.

As part of homecoming festivities, UH will pay tribute to the 1999 Rainbow Warriors, who accomplished what was then the greatest turnaround in Division I history. For the first year of the downsized Western Athletic Conference, coach June Jones took over a team that was 0-12 in 1998. Jones, who had turned down a multi-million-dollar opportunity to remain with the San Diego Chargers, promised to resurrect the Warriors with a run-and-shoot offense and attacking defense.

“We thought Coach Jones was insane when he said that,” said UH associate coach Chris Brown, who was a linebacker on that 1999 team. “He was so certain we were going to do it. He knew we had the talent in the room. We had a game plan. We just had to trust and believe and go with it.”

The promise appeared hollow when USC blew out the Warriors 62-7 in the 1999 opener. But the next week, UH defeated Eastern Illinois, which was led by future Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

“It started with Eastern Illinois,” Brown said. “Then we beat Boise, and kept rolling. And we won in double overtime in Fresno (to earn a share of the WAC title). Greatest feeling for me. I came from Damien. We didn’t win too much over there. To win something was the greatest feeling in the world.”

The Warriors finished 9-4, capped by a 23-17 victory over Oregon State in the Oahu Bowl on Christmas Day.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Warriors’ surge to the postseason. Two weeks after absorbing a 69-3 beating from Boise State, the Warriors suffered a 70-14 smackdown by Fresno State. At 4-5, the Warriors needed to win their next three to finish with a winning regular season. The Warriors beat Idaho, then earned back-to-back victories over the Big Ten’s Northwestern and Michigan State. They outlasted UAB in the 2004 Hawaii Bowl.

“Me being in that situation,” said UH coach Timmy Chang, who was the starting quarterback during the Warriors’ surge, “it all helps.”

The UH coaches are hopeful history repeats itself as the Warriors work from a 2-5 hole entering today’s Mountain West game. The two victories were against FCS members Delaware State and Northern Iowa. Because an FBS team can count only one FCS victory toward bowl eligibility, the Warriors will need to win their five remaining regular-season games to ensure a spot in a postseason bowl.

Ahead of last week’s game against Washington State, the Warriors addressed their high penalty count. This week’s practices focused on third-down efficiency and red-zone scoring. The return of slotback Pofele Ashlock and wideout Dekel Crowdus is expected to boost the offense. Cornerback Caleb Brown is expected back after missing two games.

“It’s about getting the guys to understand and believe and take over,” Chang said. “That’s what we want them to do. Take this thing over. We give them a lot. We make them feel good. Now we want them to go out there and execute and play games to win. Play some football.”

The 3-5 Wolf Pack are seeking their first Mountain West victory after an 0-2 start. The Pack might have to do it without dual-threat quarterback Brendon Lewis, whose availability is in question after getting rocked several times against Fresno State last week. He exited with two Wolf Pack possessions remaining.

If Lewis can’t play, Saint Louis School alumnus AJ Bianco or Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback, Brock, will take the snaps.