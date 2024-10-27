Column: University of Hawaii faculty ready to help build economic resilience

University of Hawaii faculty devote their lives to studying different fields and willingly pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

The recently ratified University of Hawaii faculty agreement validated the important role of the UH and of the faculty. The new two-year contract — approved by Gov. Josh Green, President David Lassner, the UH Board of Regents and the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, the union that represents the faculty — will begin on July 1, 2025, well ahead of the current contract’s June 30, 2025, expiration date.

The early settlement enables UH faculty to focus on the state’s immediate opportunities and the challenges on the horizon.

Student enrollment is now back to a total of more than 50,000 UH students systemwide, the most since 2018. This includes the flagship campus UH-Manoa, UH-West Oahu and UH-Hilo, and the seven community colleges. The largest class of incoming freshmen in a decade at UH-Manoa contributes to this record-high enrollment level. Educating and equipping these students with knowledge and skills rests squarely on the shoulders of UH faculty and staff.

Whether it is teaching in the classroom, providing instruction and assistance in the library and other settings outside of the classroom, or conducting groundbreaking research to uphold the UH’s prestigious Carnegie R1 status as a top-tier research institution in the U.S., every faculty member plays a key role in supporting the education of students, and their service contributes to a better quality of life for Hawaii residents and the rest of the world.

There are other emerging opportunities. The state is preparing for the seven-year phased implementation of Act 46, the largest tax break in Hawaii’s history that will benefit all of Hawaii’s taxpayers. Another new law, Act 47, will eliminate the state excise tax on medical and dental services for Hawaii residents who are beneficiaries of Medicaid, Medicare or the TRICARE program for the military.

These laws require a shift in the way Hawaii has operated as a state. They will reduce state tax collections by billions of dollars to increase the paychecks and resilience of working individuals. It will also encourage less dependence on government-funded programs, while still taking care of the most vulnerable in our state.

This sets the stage for the UH to play an even greater role in workforce development and job creation. UH faculty have proven the UH is an economic engine for the state. The UH recently set an extramural funding record by securing a record $615.7 million in the last fiscal year that ended in June 2024 — nearly a 20% increase over the previous fiscal year. It was the third consecutive year the UH topped half a billion dollars in funding.

This funding from the federal government, private-sector organizations, and nonprofit organizations that support research and training activities is a powerful vote of confidence in the UH. We hope state government leaders will also demonstrate their commitment and support for our only public higher education system by investing in the UH. This will allow the UH to continue to contribute to the economic empowerment of Hawaii residents. Ongoing support for UH for costs not covered by restricted research grants will give more Hawaii residents the opportunity to take ownership of their future.

To that end, UH faculty will continue to carry out their work focused on creating a sustainable future for all by providing educational opportunities that nurture the personal success, leadership capacity and positive engagement of every Hawaii resident.

Karla Hayashi, faculty director of Kilohana: The Academic Success Center at the University of Hawaii-Hilo, is president of the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly, which represents 3,300 faculty across UH’s 10 campuses.