Letter: Electoral College not helping democracy

Like many others, I am up to here with this election cycle. The rhetoric, hounding and name-calling is worse than ever. However, what is really pathetic is that the election might come down to the voices of one or two states instead of the majority of the voting citizenry across the entire nation.

The Electoral College, created nearly 250 years ago by the Founding Fathers, stemmed from a place of compromise. That compromise has not served the American public well over the years and it continues to be a disservice today. Hundreds of congressional actions have been put forward over the years to abolish the Electoral College, but to no avail. Elected officials, please don’t give up.

And finally, if democracy in any form has a chance of surviving, then place your mark next to Kamala Harris for president because the only place Donald Trump belongs is behind bars.

Kevin Butterbaugh

Kailua

