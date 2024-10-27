Letter: For a tourist haven, Waikiki sure is filthy

A friend of mine is visiting and needed to take a bus over to Kahala Mall from Waikiki. I walked her to the bus stop by Seaside and Kuhio avenues and saw a homeless guy dancing on the sidewalk, stinking rotten food in the planters by the bus stop, and poop literally smashed down on the sidewalk. What is going on?

This place has been sliding for two decades. The current mayor was better than the alternative, but Waikiki is the No. 1 or No. 2 economic driver of the state. Is this acceptable?

Theodore Miller

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

