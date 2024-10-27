Letter: Pride Parade is sign of big social change

Revelers from Highgate Hotels ride upon their float during the Oct. 19 Honolulu Pride Parade.

I attended the two-hour Pride Parade on Oct. 19. I was born in the 1930s and went to a Catholic boys school. Talk about a 100% social change! That must have been a huge closet where this segment was hiding, because I guess there were well over 2,000 participants. Chaminade, University of Hawaii, public institutions, medical groups, banks, a fire truck and even a closet company were segments of the parade.

The human mind always tries to rationalize and maybe this, I think, is nature’s way to slow down the 8.2 billion humans overpopulating the world.

I can only say that I believe my 10 decades on Earth have seen more social changes than any other 10 decades in human history, and I am ready to step aside and let the parade go by as we march toward AI.

John Wollstein

Waikiki

