Chaminade volleyball wins 500th in program history

The ninth-ranked Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated Concordia University at Irvine 21-25, 33-31, 25-19, 25-14 on Saturday, the 500th win in program history.

Letitzia Cammillucci had 20 kills to lead the Silverswords (19-4, 12-0 PacWest), winning their ninth-straight to remain atop the PacWest standings. Kayden Croy had 15 kills to lead the Eagles (12-9, 7-6).

Lange wins Ironman in Kona

German Patrick Lange set a course record on Saturday on his way to a third Ironman Kona World Championship.

Lange clocked an unofficial time of 7 hours, 35 minutes, 53 seconds in the 140.6-mile race, 7:46 ahead of Denmark’s Magnus Ditlev. His mark shattered the previous record of 7:40:24 set by Norwegian Gustav Iden in 2022.

Lange was in 13th place after the 112-mile bike portion, trailing leader and defending champion Sam Laidlow of France by 9:06. Laidlow set a course record in the bike portion, clocking a 3:57:22 in the 112-mile distance to smash his own record of 4:04:36 set in 2022. But Lange then dominated in the marathon, completing the running portion in 2:37:34, just behind the run course record set by Iden in 2022 of 2:36:15. Laidlow faded in the running portion, dropping all the way back to an 18th-place finish as Lange passed him near the 11-mile mark.

The 38-year-old Lange is the second-oldest man to win a world championship, after Australia’s Craig Alexander, who was also 38.

—

2024 IRONMAN KONA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday

At Kona

Name Total Swim Bike Run

1. Patrick Lange (GER) 7:35:53 47:09 4:06:22 2:37:34

2. Magnus Ditlev (DEN) 7:43:39 48:18 4:02:15 2:46:10

3. Rudy von Berg (USA) 7:46:00 47:18 4:05:49 2:48:11

4. Leon Chevalier (FRA) 7:46:54 50:43 4:01:38 2:49:56

5. Menno Koolhaas (NED) 7:47:22 47:02 4:05:02 2:50:02

6. Gregory Barnaby (ITA) 7:48:22 47:12 4:06:08 2:50:33

7. Cameron Wurf (AUS) 7:51:26 52:25 4:03:59 2:50:11

8. Kieran Lindars (GBR) 7:51:55 47:12 4:08:28 2:51:49

9. Kristian Høgenhaug (DEN) 7:53:37 48:24 4:03:32 2:57:09

10. Matt Hanson (USA) 7:54:50 50:37 4:14:11 2:45:25