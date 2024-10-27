Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 27, 2024
While visiting Yokohama, Japan, Bob Wrede of Honolulu caught sight of something notable: a sign for "the best burger from Hawaii," at a Kua ‘Aina restaurant. Photo by Sheila Wrede.
Pam and Mike Volberding were far from their Hawaii Kai home when they saw the global influence of Hawaiian cuisine all the way in Pisa, Italy, at Pokeria poke restaurant. Photo by Peter Volberding.
Steve Onaga and Nancy Ciacci of Wailuku, Maui, stopped to take a selfie at the Aloha Poke restaurant, an unexpected sight in Salamanca, Spain.