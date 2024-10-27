Signs of Hawaiian Life – Oct. 27, 2024

Steve Onaga and Nancy Ciacci of Wailuku, Maui, stopped to take a selfie at the Aloha Poke restaurant, an unexpected sight in Salamanca, Spain.

Pam and Mike Volberding were far from their Hawaii Kai home when they saw the global influence of Hawaiian cuisine all the way in Pisa, Italy, at Pokeria poke restaurant. Photo by Peter Volberding.

While visiting Yokohama, Japan, Bob Wrede of Honolulu caught sight of something notable: a sign for "the best burger from Hawaii," at a Kua ‘Aina restaurant. Photo by Sheila Wrede.

Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.

NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.