Letter: Hotel workers lose local support with disruptions

During the last Waikiki Neighborhood Board meeting on Oct. 8, two members of the striking hotel group said to the members of the board to have patience with the noise they will generate. They had only been striking since Sept. 24. They also said that they wanted all residents to call Hilton and complain.

It is Oct. 24 and they are being very aggressive by crossing Ala Moana Boulevard and demonstrating on the four corners of the traffic islands.

If these union members want support from the residents in the area, they are going about it wrong. Most residents in my building are fed up with them. No one is calling Hilton, but calling the police and emailing our representatives. Any support that they could have received from residents is gone.

They were offered a settlement by Hilton and they refused. It’s too bad Hilton can’t fire these demonstrators.

Tom Penrose

Waikiki

