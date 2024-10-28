Letter: Manoa housing project a potential fire hazard

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Aria Lane, a housing development proposed to take over the former Saint Francis School campus, should be called Fire Area Lane, with all the beautiful trees flattened and houses jammed together without yards. See what Avalon Group CEO Christine Camp did in Hawaii Kai with a concrete jungle there.

Camp’s plan to build an 11-acre concentrated fuel source below wildfire-prone Waahila Ridge is reckless. All it would take is for one ember from Waahila to alight upon its densely packed rooftops for Avalon’s exorbitantly priced, gated high-density development to become a large fire. Fleeing Fire Area Lane residents would clog narrow Pamoa Road, and residents would be blocked into their driveways.

This apocalyptic scenario can be easily avoided. Mayor Rick Blangiardi should call for the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting to unconditionally deny Avalon’s high-density and dangerous housing application.

Don’t destroy beautiful, shady, green Manoa.

Jane Fyrberg

Manoa

