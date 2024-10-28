Letter: Sell homes to locals only, let renters keep pets

Monday, October 28, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
I believe to solve our housing problem we need to put a moratorium on out-of-state buyers. Or even try to enforce occupancy laws. Try it for about a few years and see how it goes. It could always be tweaked.
Also, landlords need to accept pets. It would definitely help our Humane Society. Pets are a huge part of a family, and it is cruel to separate them.
Jeannette Elliot
Wailuku
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter