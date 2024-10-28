Letter: Sell homes to locals only, let renters keep pets

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I believe to solve our housing problem we need to put a moratorium on out-of-state buyers. Or even try to enforce occupancy laws. Try it for about a few years and see how it goes. It could always be tweaked.

Also, landlords need to accept pets. It would definitely help our Humane Society. Pets are a huge part of a family, and it is cruel to separate them.

Jeannette Elliot

Wailuku

EXPRESS YOURSELF

