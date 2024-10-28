Off the news: Hawaii drug gang armed with weapons cache

Gang activity is nothing new in the islands, but the case of Gabriel Antone Eberhardt is drawing attention for a potent mix of drugs and firearms. Eberhardt, 42, of Detroit, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for leading a drug-trafficking ring and firing a gun while selling heroin.

During an investigation into Eberhardt’s organization in 2021, law enforcement uncovered a cache of four rifles, including three AR-style rifles, three handguns, body armor, and a healthy supply of ammunition. The weapons, along with more than $250,000 in cash, were stashed in cars, a residence and storage units across Oahu.