Hawaii claims its first Big West regular-season soccer title

The Hawaii women’s soccer team got second-half goals by Fabiola Zamora and Nalani Damacion to beat host UC Santa Barbara 2-1 on Sunday and claim the program’s first Big West regular-season title.

Zamora’s goal at 67:11 came off an assist from Brynn Mitchell, and Damacion’s goal at 82:17 was off an assist from Zamora.

Oliver Howard put the Gauchos ahead with a goal at 19:23.

Kennedy Justin made five saves for the Rainbow Wahine (11-7-1, 7-1-1), while Sabrina Hinz had one for the Gauchos (6-5-8, 4-2-4).

Hawaii will be the No. 1 seed and receive a first-round bye at the Big West Tournament, which will start Nov. 3. The Rainbow Wahine will host the semifinals Nov. 7 and the championship Nov. 10.

Hawaii will host Long Beach State in the regular-season finale Thursday at 7 p.m. Rainbow Wahine seniors Nicole Ando, Amber Gilbert, Jacey Jicha and Carley Park will be honored after the match.