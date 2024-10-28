Hawaii claims its first Big West regular-season soccer title

Monday, October 28, 2024
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
•
Updated
11:11 p.m.
The Hawaii women’s soccer team got second-half goals by Fabiola Zamora and Nalani Damacion to beat host UC Santa Barbara 2-1 on Sunday and claim the program’s first Big West regular-season title.
Zamora’s goal at 67:11 came off an assist from Brynn Mitchell, and Damacion’s goal at 82:17 was off an assist from Zamora.
Oliver Howard put the Gauchos ahead with a goal at 19:23.
Kennedy Justin made five saves for the Rainbow Wahine (11-7-1, 7-1-1), while Sabrina Hinz had one for the Gauchos (6-5-8, 4-2-4).
Hawaii will be the No. 1 seed and receive a first-round bye at the Big West Tournament, which will start Nov. 3. The Rainbow Wahine will host the semifinals Nov. 7 and the championship Nov. 10.
Hawaii will host Long Beach State in the regular-season finale Thursday at 7 p.m. Rainbow Wahine seniors Nicole Ando, Amber Gilbert, Jacey Jicha and Carley Park will be honored after the match.
