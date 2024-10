HAWAII

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive lineman: Returned to the bench and assisted on a tackle on a goal line stand on the first drive of the loss to the Chiefs. His snap counts have risen all season, from 30% a month ago to 49% last week.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball six times for a long of 57 and two of them inside the 20-yard line in the loss to the Texans. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s four successful kicks. He is averaging 46 yards per punt,which puts him inside the top 20 in NFL history.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the win over the Jets, collecting five tackles with one of them coming on a punt return. Tavai’s 356th career tackle ties him with Kimo von Oelhoffen for fourth among former Hawaii players. It was Tavai’s 20th straight start but New England’s fifth victory in that span.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers defensive back: Started in the win over the Saints, making four solo tackles and assisting on another.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Came off the bench and had a tackle at the end of the second quarter during Thursday’s loss to the Rams. He played only six snaps on defense but kept his spot on special teams with 21 plays there. He has played in 41 straight games, his previous high was 35 from 2016-18 with the Eagles.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Is scheduled to play on Monday Night Football for the first time when the Giants play the Cowboys. He played nearly every special teams snap last week and has seen his snap counts increase on defense increase with 12 last week.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Returned from injured reserve to take his spot in the starting lineup and had a sack to move Houston out of field-goal range in the loss to the Texans. He had three tackles and hit the quarterback one other time and his sack was his first since week one. Buckner, who has been subject of trade rumors to San Francisco, forced teammate Tyquan Lewis to face media members dressed in an Oregon Duck mascot outfit earlier in the week when Buckner’s Oregon team beat Ohio State earlier this month.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made three field goals and two extra points in the win over the Colts, he has scored a point in 99 straight games. He also kicked off six times and put five of them into the end zone with four touchbacks after his first resulted in a long return.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Started in the loss to the Eagles but didn’t have a reception on three targets. He caught a pass for a first down early in the third quarter of the close game but it was overturned on replay. He has been held catchless for two straight games despite starting both, he hasn’t been held without a reception in three consecutive contests since the first four games of his NFL career.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Started in the loss to the 49ers, collecting two solo tackles. It was his second straight start with Micah Parsons out injured, he has started four of his seven games.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Has already been ruled out of today’s game against the Giants with an ankle injury. He will miss his third straight game but the Steelers have a bye next week.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was in line to start the win over the Bears but didn’t get on the field as Jayden Daniels took every snap despite a rib injury. Mariota practiced with the starters all week, he hasn’t started a game since the middle of 2022 with the Falcons.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Returned to the lineup and threw for 234 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cardinals, running the ball three times for 13 yards and being sacked once. He was hit two other times and was cheered when he slid after a run rather than taking a hit.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Will not play in today’s contest against the Giants after re-injuring his hamstring during practice on Wednesday and sitting out on Thursday. He has played only five snaps since being drafted and doesn’t have a reception.

“And as we’ve talked repeatedly in this setting, Roman needs to work for me to really consider him,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference. “His participation got compromised some last week. And so, really, once it got compromised, I moved on.”

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Was inactive for the loss to the Chiefs despite practicing all week, including a full workout on Friday. The special teams standout has missed two games in a row with a knee injury and hasn’t played a snap on defense since the middle of last year when he hurt his knee for the first time.