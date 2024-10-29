Letter: Ocean Safety Division doesn’t need oversight

A lifeguard surveys the beach from his tower at Ala Moana Regional Park on April 2.

Don’t know how to vote on City Charter Question No. 3, dealing with the forming of a commission to oversee the new Ocean Safety Division (OSD)? I recommend leaving your ballot blank or casting a “no” vote.

Things are going very well between the mayor, the acting OSD chief and the rank and file; there is currently no need for corrective oversight. OSD has fewer than 300 employees and the small size of the department does not need a top-heavy layer of bureaucracy.

With things going smoothly, why invite the egos, politics and dysfunction that invariably accompany commissions (Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, liquor and police)? If things go off the rails in four years when there is a new mayor, then create a commission. But this should be done only if needed.

Donna L. Ching

Haleiwa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter