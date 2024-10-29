Letter: Parents are accountable for extraordinary crimes

A recent letter complained that prosecuting parents of juvenile killers is unjust (“Prosecuting parents of young shooters is unjust,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 23). The author asserts that our legal system is based on personal accountability, but this same legal system attributes responsibility/accountability to parents of minors. It can be confusing when the killer looks and behaves like a legal adult. What if the killer was 5 years old and given a gun from doting parents? The two cases cited involved access to guns by clearly troubled teens. So these unique and nuanced cases do not portend a legal trend.

But I ironically agree with the writer’s basic precept. I am not responsible for the sin of killing Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago by my ancestors. And to be punished by an eternity in hell. Heck, I’ve got an airtight alibi.

George Nakamura

Mililani

