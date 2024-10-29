Letter: Trump economic policy unconvincing, foolish

What would Donald Trump do for the economy (which is already booming) if he were elected? He’s mentioned only two specific things: lower taxes on the rich and put tariffs on imports to promote domestic production.

Well, when he was president before, he lowered the taxes on the rich, which ballooned the national deficit enormously. Taxes are what the IRS calls revenue, and when that goes down, debt increases. Of course, funding for the needy could be slashed, but would it really make up for a tax holiday for the rich?

As for tariffs on imports, that would raise prices dramatically for everyone, especially customers of stores like Walmart. And people are already upset about inflation, though it is cooling a bit.

Before you think Trump will save America, do the math yourself.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter