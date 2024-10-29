Off the news: Hanabusa to continue as HART board chair

Colleen Hanabusa is staying on as chair of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) board, despite an open rift between her and HART Executive Director/CEO Lori Kahikina.

Hanabusa criticized Kahikina’s leadership style in April, and seemed ready to oust the CEO — but instead, HART’s board in September approved a new three-year contract for Kahikina. And despite Hanabusa’s stated willingness in spring to step down as chair, no one has offered to take her place. On Friday, over two “no” votes, the board reelected Hanabusa. Vice Chair Kika Bukowski — one of those “no” votes — was also retained, setting the stage for an uneasy balance through the rest of their annual terms, which end June 30.