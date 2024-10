State dive teams at Anini Bay on Kauai remove non-native corals believed to have been dumped from a saltwater aquarium.

State officials Monday launched a new campaign to prevent the illegal dumping and spread of non-native marine aquarium species in Hawaii’s oceans.

The weeklong “Don’t Let It Loose” campaign aims to prevent aquarium owners from releasing these invasive species into the ocean, as well as the importation and possession of illegal marine aquarium species.

Some have recently been found on Hawaii’s reefs, including a new anemone reported in Kaneohe Bay last week, according to Brian Neilson, state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources administrator.

In May a dive team from DAR removed four colonies of non-native coral from Anini Bay on Kauai believed to have been dumped from a saltwater aquarium.

Within the past four years, DAR has responded to 19 different alien species introductions onto the reef.

“These species are bad for the ecosystem,” said Neilson at a news conference Monday. “They can outcompete native species. They can introduce new disease. They can even be harmful to human health. So it’s something that we really want to avoid and stop this problem from growing through this campaign.”

Andrew Rossiter, Waikiki Aquarium director, says the release of invasives into the ocean comes at great risk to Hawaii’s natural environment.

Aquarium keeping as a hobby has greatly increased in the U.S. over the past 15 to 20 years, he said, and with it an increase in the number of invasive species being released into the wild, either accidentally or deliberately.

The deliberate release of these invasives can be avoided 100%, he said, and comes in two forms.

“One, aquarium keepers either keep fish, corals or whatever that get too big for the aquariums,” he said. “They think they’re doing the kind thing by, rather than disposing of it or donating it to an amnesty place like the Waikiki Aquarium, they release it into the wild.”

“Please don’t do that,” said Rossiter. “Please contact us or the Department of Land and Natural Resources, and we’ll find a home for them.”

The second form of deliberate release is more insidious, he said, and involves people releasing corals into the wild on purpose to propagate, harvest and sell for aquariums.

“We’ve found several cases of that, and if you do see any of these sites — and several have been reported to us and other authorities over the years — please let us know,” he said. “Let DAR know, and we will go there and remove the corals safely.”

He advised the public not to try removing these invasive corals themselves, as they could accidentally break off small pieces that float away and propagate elsewhere.

Experts said the ecological impacts of aquarium releases can be broad — with non-native fishes, seaweeds and invertebrates spreading rapidly to form overpopulated habitats that, once established, are difficult or impossible to remove.

Additionally, these non-native species can compete with native species for food and habitat, affecting the stability of the natural ecosystem.

Sharon Hurd, state Department of Agriculture director, said the agency has long had an amnesty program whereby illegal animals can be dropped off at municipal zoos or aquariums, local humane societies or any HDOA plant quarantine office, no questions asked.

The Waikiki Aquarium has long been an amnesty program partner and drop-off location for illegal animals.

If caught, possession of an illegal animal is considered a Class C felony punishable by up to $200,000 in fines and up to three years in prison, she said.

According to Rossiter, several illegal freshwater fish and non-native coral species have been surrendered to the aquarium.

One of the coral species is a close relative of the non-native soft coral currently spreading in Pearl Harbor, believed to have originated from an aquarium release.

The aquarium has a small exhibit of invasives in its foyer area, with plans for an upcoming, new educational exhibit featuring invasive corals, anemones and fishes in Hawaii, in the next six months.

The campaign was launched concurrently with proclamations by Gov. Josh Green and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaiming Monday as “Don’t Let It Loose Day.”

‘DON’T LET IT LOOSE’ CAMPAIGN

>> Aquarium pets when released into the wild, including goldfish, some reptiles and amphibians, can become invasive species. Snails, water plants and anything in the aquarium tank has potential to become an invasive species.

>> Hawaii’s Amnesty program receives voluntary surrenders of illegal pets and animals, no questions asked.

>> Sightings of illegal animals or invasive species, including those on the reef that look suspicious, should be reported to the state’s toll-free pest hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378) or at 643pest.org. Photos and location are helpful.

To learn more, visit DontLetItLooseHI.org.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AMNESTY PROGRAM EVENT

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

>> Where: HDOA Plant Quarantine Office, 1849 Auiki St.

>> What: Displays of live, preserved illegal animals turned in, found or confiscated in Hawaii, along with educational displays on Hawaii’s animal import laws