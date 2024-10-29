Green ranks sixth nationally in governor approval ratings

The governor received a grade of “B” from the Cato Institute

Gov. Josh Green ranks in the top 10 in approval ratings compared with the rest of America’s governors, according to separate surveys reported this month.

Morning Consult, an independent pollster that conducts political polling and continues to track this year’s presidential race, placed Green sixth most popular in the nation, with a 62% approval rating that “likely reflects a solid base of support among Hawaii’s electorate.”

“This places him among the more well-regarded governors in the United States. He is among the top 10 most popular,” Morning Consult said in its U.S. Governor Approval Outlook.

“While Green’s approval is strong, he shares similar ratings with other governors in the top tier of popularity. The most popular governor is Phil Scott of Vermont, with a 73% approval rating,” Morning Consult said.

In its “Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2024,” the Cato Institute — which leans conservative and advocates for small government — ranked Green tied for seventh among all governors.

Green shares his 63% ranking by the Cato Institute with two other governors — Georgia’s Brian Kemp and Brad Little of Idaho — putting them just below the top six, who all received grades of “A.”

Green, Kemp and Little all received grades of “B,” according to Cato.

Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds ranked No. 1 with a score of 81.

Green was the lone Democrat among the top nine governors.

The Cato Institute wrote of Green:

“His score reflects moderate fiscal conservatism, with an emphasis on spending restraint and tax policy. …

“Governor Green’s administration vetoed $500M in excess appropriations this year and $1 billion last year. He enacted the largest tax decrease in state history. This suggests he is more restrained compared to other governors in terms of government spending growth.

“The report credits him for avoiding tax hikes during his tenure, contributing to his relatively strong fiscal score.

“Overall, Green’s governance has focused on maintaining fiscal balance without significant tax increases or excessive spending, which aligns with the Cato Institute’s small- government perspective.”

In a text to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Green wrote:

“We’re working as hard as we can 24/7 on cost of living issues, lowering taxes, building housing and addressing homelessness, so it’s very gratifying to have this support from our people.”