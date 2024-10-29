Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Green ranks sixth nationally in governor approval ratings

By Dan Nakaso

Today Updated 11:19 p.m.

Editors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Josh Green: </strong> <em>The governor received a grade of “B” from the Cato Institute </em>

STAR-ADVERTISER

Josh Green:

The governor received a grade of “B” from the Cato Institute