UH’s Alexander, Lang earn Big West honors

Hawaii junior outside hitter Caylen Alexander won her fifth Big West Offensive Player of the Week award on Monday, while Rainbow Wahine senior Kate Lang was named the Big West Setter of the Week for the third time this season.

Alexander averaged 6.22 kills per set while hitting a combined .331 in wins over Cal State Bakersfield and Cal State Northridge last week. She enters the week second in the country with 410 total kills and third averaging 5.22 kills per set.

Alexander had 28 kills in each of UH’s two wins and hit .431 against the Roadrunners. She combined for five blocks and four aces in the two victories to push UH into second place in the conference standings.

Lang, who was won the conference’s weekly setter honor 14 times, dished out 96 assists while recording double-doubles in both victories. She had 52 assists and 12 digs against Cal State Bakersfield and 44 assists and 17 digs against the Matadors.

Lang is now second in the Big West averaging 10.17 assists per set.

Hawaii remains at home for conference matches against UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Cal Poly on Saturday.

Zamora, Damacion earn Big West honors

Fabiola Zamora was named the Big West Offensive Player of the Week, and Nalani Damacion was the Big West Freshman of the Week, announced on Monday by the conference.

Zamora scored the game-tying goal and assisted Damacion on the game-winner in Sunday’s 2-1 win over UC Santa Barbara. She also made a crucial save in the final minute on a corner kick.

Damacion earned Freshman of the Week honors for a record fifth time, and the second week in a row. Her game-winning goal in the 83rd minute was her seventh of the season, tied for most in the country.

Chaminade rises to No. 7 in rankings

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team rose to No. 7 in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Poll, up from No. 9 last week. Earlier this season, Chaminade was ranked sixth in September, the highest in program history.

MSU Denver remains at the top of the poll, while Ferris State is No. 2. The rest of the Top 5 are St. Cloud State, west region member Cal Poly Pomona and Nebraska-Kearney.

Also this week, outside hitter Letizia Cammillucci was named the PacWest Player of the Week. Cammillucci had 20 kills and 15 digs in Saturday’s win over Concordia University Irvine, helping the Silverswords improve to 19-4 this season, and remain undefeated in conference play at 12-0.