Football Top 10: Campbell No. 1, opens OIA playoffs vs. No. 5 Kapolei

For a seventh week in a row, the Campbell Sabers are No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Coach Darren Johnson’s team collected all 14 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Sabers (8-0, 5-0) open the OIA Open Division playoffs against fifth-ranked Kapolei on Friday at Mililani’s John Kauinana Stadium.

In the other OIA Open Division semifinal, No. 2 Mililani (8-1, 4-1) will host No. 3 Kahuku (6-4, 3-2).

Also on Friday, No. 4 Saint Louis (5-3, 3-1) and No. 6 Punahou (3-5, 1-3) will play in the ILH Open second-round tiebreaker playoff opener. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Radford’s John Velasco Stadium. The winner will play No. 6 Kamehameha on Nov. 8 for the second-round title. The first-round winner, Saint Louis, can seal the ILH title with two wins.

The Open Division bracket of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Championships is scheduled to kick off on Nov. 15. D-I and D-II are set to begin on Nov. 16. The Open Division state final is scheduled for Nov. 29. The D-I and D-II finals are scheduled for Nov. 30.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (8-0, 5-0 OIA Open) (14) 140 1

> bye

> next: vs. No. 5 Kapolei, Friday, 5 p.m. (at Mililani)

2. Mililani (8-1, 4-1 OIA Open) 122 2

> bye

> next: vs. No. 3 Kahuku, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Kahuku (6-4, 3-2 OIA Open) 113 3

> bye

> next: at No. 2 Mililani, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Saint Louis (5-3, 3-1 ILH Open) 99 4

> bye

> next: vs. No. 7 Punahou, Friday, 6 p.m. (at Radford)

5. Kapolei (5-3, 2-3 OIA Open) 78 5

> bye

> next: vs. No. 1 Campbell, Friday, 5 p.m. (at Mililani)

6. Kamehameha (5-3, 2-2 ILH Open) 70 6

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Punahou-Saint Louis winner, site TBD, Nov. 8)

7. Punahou (3-5, 1-3 ILH Open) 53 7

> bye

> next: vs. No. 4 Saint Louis, Friday, 6 p.m. (at Radford)

8. Damien (9-1, 7-0 ILH D-I) 37 8

> bye

> next: TBD

9. Konawaena (8-2, 8-0 BIIF) 35 9

> def. Keaau, 54-20

> next: TBD

10. Farrington (4-5, 1-4 OIA Open) 13 10