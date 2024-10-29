Girls Volleyball Top 10: No. 1 ‘Iolani wants 1 more week

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The ‘Iolani Raiders are atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 for a seventh week in a row.

The panel of coaches and media switched gears and voted ‘Iolani No. 1 on Sept. 15, and the Raiders have ruled the roost since. ‘Iolani (22-6 overall, 12-1 ILH) has been a unanimous selection for five polls in a row and have lost just once, to Kamehameha in the ILH round-two double-elimination tournament, since beginning league play.

‘Iolani is the top seed in the New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Volleyball State Championships and will meet Kahuku at 5 p.m. Thursday at Kamehameha’s Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Moanalua won its first OIA title in seven years but dropped out of a tie with Kamehameha at No. 2. Na Menehune are No. 3 in the rankings but seeded second in the state tournament. They will play Kalaheo at 7 p.m. Thursday at Punahou’s Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

MIL champion Baldwin will battle Kamehameha at 5 p.m. Thursday at Kekuhaupio Gym.

BIIF champion Kamehameha-Hawaii plays the Kapolei-Mililani winner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hemmeter.

Ninth-ranked Hawaii Baptist is the top seed in the Division II state championships. The Eagles will meet Wednesday’s Seabury Hall-Kohala winner at 5 p.m. Thursday at Kalani High School.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Oct. 28, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (22-6, 9-0 regular season, 3-1 playoffs) (8) 80 1

> bye

> next: vs. KS-Maui/Kahuku winner, Thursday, 5 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)

2. Kamehameha (13-8, 5-4 ILH reg. season, 3-2 playoffs) 71 2-t

> bye

> next: vs. Konawaena, Monday, 3:30 p.m.

> next: if Kamehameha wins, vs. Baldwin, Thursday, 5 p.m.

3. Moanalua (25-4, 9-0 regular season, 3-0 playoffs) 63 2-t

> def. No. 10 Kapolei 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14

> next: vs. Waiakea-Kalaheo winner, Thursday, 7 p.m. (Hemmeter)

4. Baldwin (20-3, 12-0 reg. season, 2-0 playoffs) 56 4

> bye

> next: vs. Kamehameha-Konawaena winner, Thursday, 5 p.m. (Kekuhaupio)

5. KS-Hawaii (24-7, 18-0 BIIF, 2-0 playoffs) 48 5

> def. Waiakea 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

> next: vs. Kapolei-Mililani winner, Thursday, 7 p.m. (Hemmeter)

6. (tie) Kapolei (20-9 overall, 9-1 regular season, 2-1 playoffs) 29 10-t

> lost to Moanalua 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14

> next: vs. Mililani, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: if Kapolei wins, vs. KS-Hawaii, Thursday, 7 p.m. (Hemmeter)

6. (tie) Punahou (8-12, 4-5 ILH reg. season, 0-2 playoffs) 29 6

8. Mid-Pacific (13-15, 0-9 reg. season, 1-2 playoffs) 23 7

9. Hawaii Baptist (12-7, 9-1 ILH D-II) 19 9

> bye

> next: vs. Seabury Hall-Kohala winner, Thursday, 5 p.m. (Kalani)

10. Kahuku (13-6, 9-1 regular season, 2-1 playoffs) 14 8

> def. Kalaheo 23-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-9

> next: at KS-Maui, Monday, 4 p.m.

> next: If Kahuku wins, vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday, 5 p.m. (Hemmeter)

No longer in Top 10: Mililani (No. 10-tie).