Moanalua volleyball standouts Zaria Queen, left, and Jerney Tang-Silva found success in different ways. Queen was cut from the team as a sophomore. Tang-Silva made the team as a freshman. Now both are seniors and invaluable to the team.

The day Zaria Queen got cut from varsity tryouts changed everything.

For Queen. For her goals and dreams. For Moanalua’s powerhouse girls volleyball program — eventually.

Sophomores don’t always make the cut for varsity. Any sport. Queen didn’t need much time to make a choice that would alter the trajectory of her development. Rather than return to the junior varsity team for a second season, she entered the lab. Raw, still inexperienced, but filled with drive, it was only logical.

“For me, it’s using the scientific method. You figure out a solution to a problem and go back to the drawing board. For me, it’s a big experiment,” said Queen, now one of the state’s top outside hitters.

Queen executed her plan and trained around the clock. Her father, Aaric, an anesthesiologist and a former Northwestern basketball player, did all he could to learn about training and conditioning for Zaria’s sport. Together, they put together a regimen that is off the charts. The math was on their side, but without the fuel and fire of disappointment, Zaria Queen’s path to Stanford — the scholarship offer came before her senior year — may never have materialized.

“It was quite surprising. A year ago, I wasn’t playing. I was sitting on the bench with the varsity team, then I get an offer with my dream school,” she said. “Stanford has been my dream school from before I started volleyball. In 2019, they won the national championship. They’ve won the most (national titles). Seeing that and their top academics, it just confirmed this was the place for me.”

Queen can touch 10 feet high now.

“I saw MJ (Michael Jordan), he got cut his sophomore year and came back even crazier. It’s finding my weaknesses and turning them into strengths with my dad. I come up with drills, tinkering with gadgets for my reaction time,” she said. “There’s other components there, but the process of it, I always think it’s really important to listen to your body.”

Her mother, Sadiqa Queen, wasn’t surprised by the commitment level of her fourth child and her husband.

“He said, ‘We’re a tennis family. I don’t want this.’ ” Zaria said, ” ‘I want to do volleyball.’ He said, ‘You didn’t make the (varsity) team. You have to make this undeniable,’ so she said, ‘Bet.’ It was simple as that,” Sadiqa Queen said.

Longtime Moanalua coach Alan Cabanting had the same line of reasoning most coaches do when it comes to a player who needs more on-court experience: develop at the JV level rather than ride the bench on varsity.

“A lot of kids quit or transfer schools, but she made it a point to work hard in the offseason and come back. ‘Here’s what I worked on.’ You could literally see the difference by her junior year. She was in the first half of the (varsity) group. She was more physical and jumping higher. She grew into her body. It’s that characteristic. She knows exactly what she wants and she’s going to work for it,” he said

Queen had 16 kills and three aces, and senior classmate Jerney Tang-Silva also crushed 16 kills to lead Na Menehune over Kapolei in four sets for the OIA Division I championship, the program’s first league title since 2017.

Seeded second in the New City Nissan/HHSAA State Championships, Moanalua (25-4 overall, 12-0 league) will play the Waiakea-Kalaheo winner at 7 p.m. Thursday at Punahou’s Hemmeter Fieldhouse.

If Queen is lightning, Tang-Silva is definitely thunder in Moanalua’s explosive attack.

In OIA play, Queen has amassed 193 kills, 17 aces and 123 digs. Tang-Silva has 123 kills, 11 aces and 131 digs.

“Whether it was at Moanalua or club, we knew they were very skilled. It’s interesting to watch them continue to gain their skills as they mature,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “Zaria was always a physical specimen. Jumped well, great arm swing. From last year to this year, she really put it together. She’s one of the top players on Oahu offensively for sure. For her to be able to go to Stanford, that’s a great accomplishment. It’s a testament to her work ethic, her commitment to improvement. Hat’s off to her for making it there. Zaria and Jerney hold it down together.”

Kapolei coach Naidah Gamurot is another veteran of the postseason wars.

“The first time I saw Jerney play was her sophomore year when we played Moanalua in the quarterfinals at Mililani, a five-set game. She was young, inconsistent, but she was powerful. She was still working on defense. Last year, Zaria already stood out even though she wasn’t their go-to player. Her athleticism, her vertical — she’s agile and can switch where she is heading. She couldn’t quite read a block, but she was trying it,” Gamurot said. “She had a hunger for the hit. I remember thinking she’s going to be really good next year, and she did. She doesn’t need a powerful approach. She’s got that explosiveness in her legs. Both of them are more consistent on defense, too.”

Tang-Silva was already on the varsity as freshman. Her metamorphosis did not come quickly or easily. She grew up playing the middle, but dreamed of playing outside hitter.

“I saw her playing in middle school league. At the time, she was big, physical, an athlete,” Cabanting said. “She has improved on everything. The first time, she could hit the ball, but couldn’t pass or serve. Everything you need as an outside hitter, she didn’t have in eighth grade. Now, she’s developed all those skills. Her serve has improved the most. It’s tough. After her first season with us, she asked, ‘What do I need to do to be in there for six rotations?’ You’ve got to be able to pass. She’s been patient, working on this, and finally, her senior year, she’s a six-rotation outside hitter.”

Tang-Silva’s journey began in California, where her parents attended college and worked. Her father, Quinton Tang, tore an ACL at Citrus Community College and began to work multiple jobs while her mother, Sasha Silva, attended college.

After they returned to the islands, Tang-Silva gave volleyball a try. Tang’s mother, Annie-Amoy Tang, played for Dave Shoji when Kalani won its first OIA girls volleyball title in 1972. Shoji recruited her to play at UH, but she gave birth to twins. Volleyball was pau. Two generations later, Jerney keeps the tradition alive.

“Jerney was a natural at soccer. She was a goalie and had a big leg when she kicked,” said Tang, a former linebacker. “At first she didn’t like volleyball because the mechanics are different, but in the end she ended up liking it in midseason in her first year of club.”

Sasha Silva, whose basketball teammates included Patti Hardimon and Amy Kotani at Moanalua, was Jerney’s first volleyball coach. Silva went right into coaching club volleyball after her playing career was done. Tang-Silva was the toddler always hanging around at practice.

“When I used to play under her, we used to go at each other,” Tang-Silva said. “Then she finally transferred me to another club.”

When Tang-Silva arrived at Moanalua as a freshman, she instantly heard the stories about her parents, former football standout Quinton Tang and former two-sport standout Sasha Silva.

“I’ve always heard about my dad being an All-State football player, mom being a good defensive player in basketball. I’ve always had that on my shoulders,” Tang-Silva said. “Once we hit junior year and this year, I thought, maybe we can make this our year. Make this ours.”

On the court, Tang-Silva is always looking for the next opportunity to boost her teammates verbally and physically. Queen is a bit more demure, careful not to get adrenalized beyond full control.

“I can’t get too excited because the extra highs come with extra lows. I try to stay stable. Ultimately, spending time together and understanding we have different personalities, it’s a different way for every player to get locked into their team,” Queen said. “Even if we have our rough spots here and there, we want to win, and that connects us the most. We’ll talk things up and not take it personally.”

Cabanting, a science teacher, is constantly in analysis mode, rarely getting high or low.

“Zaria is driven. She’s motivated in anything she does. In volleyball, academically, she’s got her plan. She’s going after it. She works at it. She gets it done,” he said. “Jerney is very different from Zaria. She’s very out there. Celebrates loud. Positive and just celebrating all the time,” Cabanting said. “It’s just that full-body hand slapping, jumping, everything you can think of. It’s quite infectious. The girls look up to her as a leader because she’s so positive. She’s so supportive of the younger girls.”

Tang-Silva remembers a different side of herself when she was 8.

“My first year playing volleyball, I was really opposite of the way I am now. Super quiet. Super timid to do the sport. Now I feel like I’m an outgoing person because of the sport, because of the coaches I had,” she said.

“When I was younger, I always needed that reassurance. I would overthink, and I don’t want anyone to go through that. We’re all at 100% and going together as a team. Usually, teams have cliques, but our team is together as a whole.”

The crucial pivot for Queen, from a broken dream as a sophomore to nonstop training through the fall, winter and spring, then to the Stanford offer the following summer is a classic case of making your own luck. Cabanting has rarely seen a shift this seismic in a player in all his years as girls and boys head coach.

“Her TikTok feed came through and it shows her freshman year and this year, and it’s a complete 180. She could not hit the ball over the net. Her volleyball IQ improved. She became better with control at the beginning of this year, and now she has full control. That is all her working out on her own, being in the gym training with a lot of specialists,” he said.

Queen can thank her supportive parents and strong genetics, but the latter had been dormant until she unlocked it. She laughs about it now.

“A lot of the genetics have been hidden for a long time. I wasn’t very good. I was looking back at videos of me jumping in my freshman year. I don’t think I even got 3 inches off the ground,” she said.

For now, there is business that needs attending to.

“Volleyball’s the ultimate team sport. It’s impossible to play by yourself. Community is very important. Throughout the season we’ve had our trials and tribulations,” Queen said.

Tang-Silva gets the space to lead in her energizing way.

“Coach Alan, once you get to know him as a coach, he’s fun. He makes sure you understand what you’re doing and why it’s important to do what we do at Moanalua. I really like his coaching style,” she said.

Sadiqa Queen believes everything worked out right.

“I was regrettable she didn’t make the team (in 2022), but God knows what we don’t. All of these girls still have a halo that’s glowing. I have seen a lot in my 51 years, but I think the secret is all of these girls are rooting for each other,” she said.

Zaria Queen will graduate early and be on campus at Stanford in January. Her older sister, Azana, graduated from Stanford with a degree in astrophysics this year, but is attending graduate school elsewhere.

“I hope she can just enjoy the process,” Sadiqa Queen said. “That’s it. To have joy in all the processes and transitions in life. The pain and the hardships are already woven in.”

Sasha Silva enjoys her daughter’s growth from the bleachers.

“She was always a good kid, but her leadership this year has really brought out the best in each player. People lean on her when they’re down. She’ll calm them down when they’re anxious or nervous.”

Dad would not change a thing.

“I hope she can reach for the stars, as far as she can. Do good in life. Be a good person, good student, and third, be a good athlete,” Tang said. “I love this girl very much.”

Zaria Queen

Moanalua volleyball • 6 feet • Senior

Top 3 movies/shows:

1. “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals”

2. “H20: Just Add Water”

3. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

“My favorite book growing up was Percy Jackson.”

Top 3 foods/drinks:

1. French fries

2. Arnold Palmer (lemonade iced tea)

3. Hot honey chicken tenders (Raising Cane’s)

“I don’t like soggy fries. They have to be crispy. I love potatoes. I can make chicken tenders the way I want at home, too.”

Top 3 homemade food

1. Mom’s mac and cheese

2. Grandma (Sheila Bailey)’s apple pie

3. Grandma (Sheila)’s french fries

“I like any of my mom’s food. My grandma (Sheila) lives next door to us. She makes apple pie for special occasions, or if I ask.

Top 3 music artists/favorite song:

1. Rae Sremmurd – “Swang”

2. Megan Thee Stallion – “What’s New”

3. Ice Spice – “In Ha Mood”

4. Taylor Swift – “Delicate”

“I listen to ‘Swang’ before every game. I have a playlist and I also have an eight-minute meditation, just focus on breathing. When I serve on a big point, people will see me taking a big breath. It’s kind of referring back to that and allows me to have a tougher mental game.”

Favorite athlete/team: Kobe Bryant

“His mamba mentality, especially during my sophomore year, even if I’m behind right now, if I outwork everyone, in three or four years it’ll be a completely different story. It’s assurance that you can outwork your way to success. It didn’t matter how far he got, he’s still going.”

Funniest teammate: Shiloh Liilii

“Her energy is so funny. She always finds a way to lighten up the mood. Basketball is her main sport, but she goes after it every day at practice, and gets better every time.”

Smartest teammate: Gabby Casino

GPA: 4.8

“I’m taking almost all APs.”

Favorite teacher: Mr. (Justin) Troche (AP Calculus), Ms. (Barbara) Lane, Ms. (Mei Yee) Cheng (homeroom)

“Mr. Troche, he’s just funny. He’s a new teacher and he makes the class really fun and engaging. Ms. Lane and Ms. Cheng are always there for me and support me. Though the application process, they give the best advice. If I need someone to talk to, they’re always there.”

Favorite class: AP Spanish or AP Environmental Science

Favorite motto/scripture: “Standing on Business” and “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

New life skill: “I like working with motors and mechanical engineering to fix basic circuits like hair dryers, fans and other things. I can also cook and bake.”

Bucket list: “Have my own business, travel the world, and own my own garden. Italy, Greece, Japan, Egypt. Australia, a lot of countries in Africa — try a lot of cultures and foods.”

Special shoutout: “Special shoutout to our libero, Natalie Fukumoto. She’s been here since her freshman year and is the root of this team. During my first year on the team last year, even though I wasn’t playing, she believed in me more than I did myself. I am super proud of her and her commitment to Oregon.”

Jerney Tang-Silva

Moanalua volleyball, basketball • 6 feet • Senior

Did you know? Jerney plans to join the track and field team and try the shot put for the first time next spring.

Top 3 movies/shows

1. “One Piece”

2. “Pixels”

3. “How To Train Your Dragon”

“I’ve seen ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ more than five times.”

Top 3 foods/drinks

1. Ahi poke bowl (Foodland, Kaneohe)

2. Powerade (blueberry)

3. Somen salad (7-Eleven)

Top 3 homemade food

1. Mumu’s hamburger curry

2. Dad’s pork chops

3. Mom’s chicken alfredo pasta

“My grandmother (Helene Gomez) doesn’t like being called grandma, so we call her mumu. She lives in Kahaluu and we go to her house often. Dad makes pork chops twice a month. I’m so excited to eat them. They actually taught me how to make it. Mom makes chicken alfredo pasta three times a month. I haven’t learned that yet.”

Top 3 music artists/favorite song

1. SZA – “Low”

2. Beyonce – “America’s Got A Problem”

3. Kayla Nicole – “Bundles”

Favorite athlete: Lucky-Rose Williams

“She went to Punahou when I was a freshman. I was playing against her. I was a middle at that time. She ended up getting blocked once by one of my teammates. She came back and ripped the ball. There was something about that, that made me look up to her.”

Funniest teammate: Timari Filisi

“Oh my goodness. When we’re playing and in the heat of the game, sometimes she makes funny comments on the side. Me, Timari and our other blocker Sofia. She brings that random energy that is funny. She’s the funniest person I’ve ever played with.”

Smartest teammate: Gabby Casino

“She’s able to understand the knowledge, apply that and help someone else with that knowledge.”

GPA: 3.5

“I try to get my homework done early so I don’t procrastinate, and turn it in early so I don’t need to do it later.”

Favorite teacher: Mr. Jeffery Fujimoto

“That was my ninth grade year. I’ve always visited him after that. He was my art teacher and my favorite person to talk to. I’ll visit him during breaks and lunch to see how he’s doing.”

Favorite class: History, senior year

“You get to understand what really happened.”

Favorite motto/scripture: “Do good, and good will come.”

“My dad’s always told me, be a good person, be a good student, then you can excel as an athlete from there.”

Hidden talent: Painting

“Scenery. Waterfalls or skies. That’s something I’ve always been into.”

New life skill: “I know how to put up a tent.”

Bucket list. “I would like to travel the world. I would probably go to Egypt. I’ve always been amazed. Go bungee jumping. Go on a safari in Africa, watching animals.”

Time machine: when and where would you travel?

“I would go back in time to the 1970s of Japan! I guess it’s the aesthetic. I’ve seen pictures of our mumu. She went to Japan for hula. She had a lot of pictures of all the fun she had back there.”