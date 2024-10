Scoreboard – October 29, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

AIR RIFLERY

Hawaii Army National Guard Air Riflery Championships: 8 a.m. at Neil Blaisdell Center.

BOWLING

ILH : Jared Kaufmann Memorial Singles Tournament, 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

GOLF

College men: Kapolei Invitational, first round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Single-Elimination Tournament. Third place, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Final, Le Jardin vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

College men: Kapolei Invitational, second round, all day at Kapolei Golf Course.

SOCCER

PacWest: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, men at 10 a.m.; women at 12:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest women: William Jessup vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships, first round: At Kalani: Kohala vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Parker vs. Castle, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki: Damien vs. Farrington, 5 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Le Jardin, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Varsity I: Single-Elimination Tournament, Semifinals, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. Games at Punahou.

AVCA/TARAFLEX 2024 Division II WVB Poll

School Points Rec. Prev.

1. MSU Denver [34] 1,157 19-1 1

2. Ferris State [9] 1,108 22-0 2

3. St. Cloud State 1,063 19-2 3

4. Cal Poly Pomona [3] 1,014 18-1 5

5. Nebraska-Kearney [1] 966 22-1 6

6. West Texas A&M 878 17-3 8

7. Chaminade 842 19-4 9

8. Tampa 774 13-2 4

9. Concordia-St. Paul 759 16-4 11

10. SW Minnesota State 750 18-3 12

11. Wayne State (NE) 730 18-4 7

12. Grand Valley State 651 20-1 13

13. Central Oklahoma 625 21-2 10

14. Angelo State 613 19-2 15

15. Point Loma 574 17-0 16

16. Colorado Mesa 452 17-3 17

17. Lynn 441 18-1 19

18. Quincy 360 20-2 20

19. Missouri-St. Louis 309 15-5 14

20. San Francisco State 235 16-4 23

21. Northern State 196 15-5 22

22. Cal State L.A. 148 13-6 21

23. Missouri Western 141 18-4 24

24. Barry 115 12-3 18

25. Dallas Baptist 48 14-6 NR

Others receiving votes: Minnesota Duluth 38; Wingate 38; Simon Fraser 37; Hillsdale 34; Central Washington 31; West Florida 31; Cal State San Bernardino 24; Nova Southeastern 20; Washburn 18; Florida Tech 16; Lenoir-Rhyne 9; Rockhurst 6; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical [FL] 4; Gannon 2

New City Nissan/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships

Monday

First Round

Kalaheo def. Waiakea 19-25, 23-25, 25-9, 25-21, 15-13

Kill Leaders—Kalh: Jourdyn Kekauoha-Viena 20, Jadalynn Satele-Filifili 20. Waiak: Mercedes Murray 17, Klaresajane Sivas 15.

Kamehameha def. Konawaena

25-9, 25-6, 25-11

Kill Leaders—Kona: K Kahele Alapai 6. KS: Kamana’o Goldstein 14, Kalaweloilehua Chock 11

Kahuku def. Kamehameha-Maui

25-21, 25-22, 25-13

Kill Leaders—Kah: Chalei Reid 15, Lamona Lauhingoa 10. KSM: Uilani Ahana 8.

Kapolei def. Mililani 19-25, 25-20,

20-25, 26-24, 15-11

Kill Leaders—Kap: Leila Paraoan 14, Anny Scott 10. Mil: Rylie Kaopuiki-Kaikaina 21, Kadence Wilson 16.