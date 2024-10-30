Letter: Lower sewer bill fixed charges would still stink

Two pieces this past week described the upcoming change to the fixed sewer charge in a nonsensical manner: as a projected percentage of the current average monthly bill.

In one column, city official Roger Babcock Jr. states the fixed charge will decrease to “around” 50% of your bill, with the rest depending on how much water you use (“Sewer fee hike to fund vital projects,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Oct. 27). The obvious problem with that is that fixed charges are fixed. So the less water you use, the greater your fixed charge would be as a percentage of your total bill.

Just tell us the actual dollar amount of the fixed charge. Admit that the fee structure is and will continue to be patently unfair to households that use 2,000 to 3,000 gallons of water per month and currently pay 90% of their total bill as a fixed charge.

Luke Wassermann

Kaneohe

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter