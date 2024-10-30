Letter: Take COVID lockdown into account when voting

During the latest presidential campaign, I have heard several people saying they were better off under Donald Trump and that they did not struggle financially. Have these people forgotten that the reason they spent less money is because of the COVID lockdown?

In 2021, when Joe Biden took office, life was just starting to get back to normal, so of course prices were going to rise. Factories had to be reopened and gas went back up, so shipping prices went back up.

Growing up, I remember my parents complaining about rising prices. Fact is, folks, prices will continue to rise no matter who is in office. Trump just happened to benefit from an epidemic while in office. If he’s elected, don’t expect to see prices go down unless Trump has to deal with another pandemic — and let’s hope that doesn’t happen, as he would be the only one to benefit.

Carol Schmus

Mililani

