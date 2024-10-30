Off the news: Ala Wai Canal clogs after heavy downpour

In recent years, a cooperative state-city relationship has helped make some inroads on very tough problems, such as homelessness. Now let’s see some of that come to bear on the heavy debris that often clogs the Ala Wai Canal entrance and harbor after storms. Such was the case after Saturday’s deluge, which now has state crews and contractors clearing the mess.

As noted by the state’s Boating and Ocean Recreation chief: “Outfalls from the stream and under the Ala Wai bridge need to be addressed … Our division has been raising this issue for more than 25 years.” Upstream clearings of green waste, garbage and homeless camps need to be tackled, collectively, by the state and city.