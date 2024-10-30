No ‘egg’-scuses

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

National Deviled Egg Day is coming up on Nov. 2. Here are some ‘egg’-cellent ways to celebrate:

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman is known for its farm-to-table dishes served in a casual atmosphere with live music.

Start with pupu like garlic truffle oil fries ($13), taro ravioli ($19) and lobster deviled eggs ($23). The latter feature fresh lobster and Shaka Moa free-range eggs.

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman

Various locations

Monkeypodkitchen.com

Instagram: @monkeypodkitchen

Smith & Kings

This popular Chinatown pub is known for its casual ambiance and handcrafted cocktails. Feast on tasty dishes like poutine ($13), classic mac and cheese ($18), and lobster deviled eggs ($6). The latter is a popular appetizer that features lobster, sliced cucumbers, truffle oil and cracked peppercorn.

Smith & Kings

69 N. King St., Honolulu

808-744-5772

thesmithandkings.com

Instagram: @smithandkings

The Dotted Line

Located in AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Honolulu, The Dotted Line offers modern global cuisine. Its pau hana menu (served from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays) is especially popular.

A must-have dish is the TDL deviled egg ($14 for two, $7 single), which are made with truffle oil, crispy onions, chives, fried shallots, salmon roe and togarashi.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Dotted Line

AC Hotel by Marriott

1111 Bishop St., Honolulu

808-501-2084

dottedlinehawaii.com

Scratch Kitchen Ward

Scratch Kitchen is known for its comfort food and Southern-inspired cuisine. Dishes like milk ‘n’ cereal pancakes ($15), brulee’d French toast ($15) and Scratch loco moco ($20) are customer favorites.

Popular small plates include escargot ($16), crispy Brussels ($12), steak bites ($21) and deep-fried deviled eggs ($14), which come with a crispy exterior and jalapeños.

Scratch Kitchen Ward

Ward Village – South Shore Market

1170 Auahi St. ste. 175, Honolulu

808-589-1669

scratchkitchenhi.com

Instagram: @scratchkitchenhi