No ‘egg’-scuses

Thursday, October 31, 2024
84°
Today's Paper
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Oct. 30, 2024
•
Updated
4:38 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
National Deviled Egg Day is coming up on Nov. 2. Here are some ‘egg’-cellent ways to celebrate:
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman is known for its farm-to-table dishes served in a casual atmosphere with live music.
Start with pupu like garlic truffle oil fries ($13), taro ravioli ($19) and lobster deviled eggs ($23). The latter feature fresh lobster and Shaka Moa free-range eggs.
Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman
Various locations
Monkeypodkitchen.com
Instagram: @monkeypodkitchen
Smith & Kings
This popular Chinatown pub is known for its casual ambiance and handcrafted cocktails. Feast on tasty dishes like poutine ($13), classic mac and cheese ($18), and lobster deviled eggs ($6). The latter is a popular appetizer that features lobster, sliced cucumbers, truffle oil and cracked peppercorn.
Smith & Kings
69 N. King St., Honolulu
808-744-5772
thesmithandkings.com
Instagram: @smithandkings
The Dotted Line
Located in AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown Honolulu, The Dotted Line offers modern global cuisine. Its pau hana menu (served from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays) is especially popular.
A must-have dish is the TDL deviled egg ($14 for two, $7 single), which are made with truffle oil, crispy onions, chives, fried shallots, salmon roe and togarashi.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Dotted Line
AC Hotel by Marriott
1111 Bishop St., Honolulu
808-501-2084
dottedlinehawaii.com
Scratch Kitchen Ward
Scratch Kitchen is known for its comfort food and Southern-inspired cuisine. Dishes like milk ‘n’ cereal pancakes ($15), brulee’d French toast ($15) and Scratch loco moco ($20) are customer favorites.
Popular small plates include escargot ($16), crispy Brussels ($12), steak bites ($21) and deep-fried deviled eggs ($14), which come with a crispy exterior and jalapeños.
Scratch Kitchen Ward
Ward Village – South Shore Market
1170 Auahi St. ste. 175, Honolulu
808-589-1669
scratchkitchenhi.com
Instagram: @scratchkitchenhi