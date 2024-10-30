Something crispy

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Nothing satisfies quite like a super crispy katsu. Whether you prefer chicken, pork or fish, here are some must-tries:

A limited-time special

Zippy’s Pearl City and Kahala locations are featuring a furikake miso salmon katsu special ($17.95), which comes with assorted tempura. This special is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. only at these two locations until Dec. 1.

A Central Oahu fave

Located in Pearlridge Center, KOROMO Katsu & Curry Bistro (98-1005 Moanalua Road No. 545) offers panko-crusted katsu teishoku and savory curry options.

While the pork loin and pork fillet katsu teishoku are bestsellers, my fave is the ebi fry and chicken katsu teishoku ($26.75). All teishoku come with thinly sliced cabbage, kimchi, tsukemono, and your choice of white or brown rice.

Hurry and ‘go’

Go Go Curry (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 250) recently opened its first Hawaii location at International Market Place. The eatery specializes in katsu curry dishes, available for both dine-in and takeout.

The biz features its original curry sent directly from Japan, deep-fried cutlets made using center cuts of pork loin or white meat chicken, and sushi-quality rice. Opt for the popular katsu curry ($14.95-$16.95), or “go” for one of the combos like Home Run ($18.95) — pork or chicken katsu, sausage, fried shrimp and boiled egg — or Grand Slam ($33.95), which includes pork and chicken katsu, two sausages, fried shrimp and a boiled egg.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).