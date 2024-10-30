Sweet Start

Ward Village got a little sweeter as it welcomes Dean & DeLuca — renowned for its gourmet food and freshly baked delicacies — to its ohana at the Koula Shops (1000 Auahi St.).

The biz features a 1,870-square-foot space and offers a welcoming atmosphere and a variety of menu items, including soups, salads, pastas, grilled meats and sandwiches. Also expect specialty beverages and artisanal coffee, and pau hana cocktails will eventually join the lineup.

Patrons can find Dean & DeLuca’s artisanal breads and European pastries as well.

Dean & DeLuca at Koula Shops is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Learn more at deandeluca-hawaii.com.

Sup, sip and sing

On Nov. 1, Air Park Karaoke and Lounge (510 Piikoi St. Ste. 202) introduces its monthly karaoke contest held every first Friday of the month, and along with it, a new pau hana menu.

Food menu items — which are from Ichiriki Japanese Nabe Restaurant — include edamame, gyoza, ahi katsu, pork kimchi, ahi poke, chicken karaage, calamari, spicy tuna wraps and tataki cucumber.

Happy hour drink specials, available 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, include $3 off soju, $1 off beers, $2 off marked specialty

cocktails and more.

Visit airparkkaraoke.com.

Ramen biz debuts menu

Kamitoku Ramen recently introduced a couple of new ramens inspired by two of its team members, along with a few appetizers and Japanese-inspired cocktails.

The Beefy Marina features Kamitoku’s signature light beef bone broth ramen with a rich umami flavor and will be offered for a special price of $9.99 until the end of November. Meanwhile, the Spicy Yu ($17.25) is a tsukemen that boasts a spicy and addictive heat that comes from a combination of star anise and dried ginger.

The biz’s appetizers are appropriately named “Fiery Munchies” as they showcase Kamitoku’s homemade chile oil, and include options such as spicy takoyaki ($10.50), Kamitoku ajitama ($5), spicy gyoza ($8.50) and rayu tofu ($5.25).

Customers can complement their meal with one of the biz’s specialty cocktails with choices such as its Fly-Day China Town (shochu, fruit syrup, strawberry popping boba in flavors lemon, apple, peach or yoju), City Hunter (Toki whiskey, yuzu, ginger ale) and Yuzu Matsuri (Iichiko Shochu, Calpico, yuzu).

Enjoy the new menu during lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m.) and at happy hour (5-6 p.m.) daily. Follow the biz on Instagram (@kamitoku_ramen.hawaii).

Catch this combo

Consolidated Theatres has just launched even more delicious deals to its menu for weekday moviegoers.

Monday’s Mega Movie Combo comprises a large-sized popcorn, two large fountain drinks, a packet of mochi crunch, an order of nachos, two quarter-pound classic hot dogs and two candies. Tuesday’s Twice as Sweet boasts a buy-one-get-one-free deal, where patrons can buy one candy or dessert and get a second one for free. Wednesday’s Matinee Meal Deal offers guests 25% off select food — including nachos, pizzas, flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, and classic and gourmet hot dogs — for all shows before 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Thursday’s Dinner After Dark presents 25% off select food for all shows at 7 p.m. and after.

Consolidated Theatres is also offering an all-day happy hour Mondays-Thursdays with 25% off any beer, wine or cocktail with the purchase of select food items (excludes popcorn and sweet treats).

Visit consolidatedtheatres.com.

A confection for Christmas

Prepare to ring in the holidays early this year with Big Island Candies’ new peppermint white-dipped Kona mocha shortbread, which will be available Nov. 1, while supplies last.

The limited-edition treat makes for a perfect gift or stocking stuffer, and comes in a small gift box containing 16 cookies for $20.50 at the Big Island Candies’ Ala Moana Center location and for $19.50 at its Hilo Flagship Store and Factory, online and via mail order.

“Peppermint just goes hand in hand with the holidays,” states president and COO Sherrie Holi. “And now, along with our dark chocolate-covered peppermint brownies, customers can share our new peppermint white-dipped Kona mocha shortbread with family and friends this season.”

Visit bigislandcandies.com.

A spooky affair

Beachhouse at the Moana — located in Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach (2365 Kalakaua Ave.) — invites guests to don their best costume for its Spookeasy Masquerade, which takes place 7-11 p.m. on Halloween Day.

The peacock and Prohibition Era masquerade-themed party features music by DJ Tekneek, dancers and more.

Cost is $75 and admission includes two cocktails and small bites that will be passed around. Or, eventgoers can take it up a notch and order bottle service at $450.

Visit beachhousewaikiki.com/specials.