The best is yet to ‘crumb’

“Don’t fill up on bread!” Oh, but when there’s taro rolls, focaccia, garlic knots or butter rolls before a meal, the struggle is real. These bread baskets are sure to satisfy:

Basalt Waikiki

Basalt Waikiki (2255 Kuhio Ave.) offers charcoal pan de sal that are complimentary during dinner service. These soft rolls are also available for purchase with advance orders ($5 per dozen).

Call 808-923-5689 or visit basaltwaikiki.com.

Bravo Restaurant and Bar

Bravo Restaurant and Bar (98-115 Kaonohi St.) is a family-style restaurant that’s known for its Italian dishes and generous portions. Popular options include fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna, chicken piccata and more.

Regardless of what you order, don’t fill up too quickly on the eatery’s freshly baked garlic rolls — they’re addictive!

Visit bravorestaurant.com.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Halekulani

You can find delicious complimentary bread at the various dining outlets at Halekulani (2199 Kalia Road).

House Without a Key serves complimentary taro rolls. Meanwhile, La Mer — the hotel’s fine-dining restaurant featuring French cuisine — offers a selection of baguettes and other treats. Orchids, popular for its Sunday brunch buffet, also serves a basket of assorted breads, including focaccia, sourdough and olive bread.

Call 808-923-2311 or visit halekulani.com.

Hoku’s at the Kahala

Located in The Kahala Hotel and Resort, Hoku’s at The Kahala (5000 Kahala Ave.) offers an elevated dining experience featuring French-influenced cuisine with fresh, local flavors.

The eatery offers two types of complimentary bread — ciabatta and multigrain — that are made in-house and served with the restaurant’s popular creamy ahi dip.

Hoku’s at The Kahala used to only offer course meals, but now offers an a la carte menu for dinner.

Call 808-739-8760 or visit hokuskahala.com.

Liliha Bakery

Home to the original Coco Puff, Chantilly cake and poi mochi doughnuts, Liliha Bakery (various locations) is known for its baked goods and local-style comfort food.

The bakery’s butter rolls with signature Liliha Jelly come complimentary with select dishes on the restaurant’s menu. Baked fresh daily and grilled to perfection, Liliha Bakery’s butter rolls are served with the eatery’s famous raspberry spread Liliha Jelly. Over the years, this iconic jelly has become a local favorite, earning it nicknames like Nuclear Jelly and Atomic Jelly.

Guests can also purchase butter rolls by the dozen, along with a jar of Liliha Jelly to take home.

Visit lilihabakery.com.

Mariposa

Known for its chic ambiance and regionally inspired dishes, Mariposa (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. level three) offers delectable fare and an open-air lanai.

Popular dishes include hurricane seasoned fries, lobster club and mango barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Enjoy the eatery’s fluffy popovers, served with strawberry butter.

Call 808-951-3420.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Located in Ala Moana Center, Morton’s The Steakhouse (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) might be known for its classic steaks served in a contemporary setting, but its complimentary onion bread with butter is not to be missed. It features a soft, warm interior and a thin, crispy and flaky crust.

Call 808-949-1300 or visit mortons.com.

The Cheesecake Factory

No visit to The Cheesecake Factory (various locations) is complete without indulging in one of the many cheesecake flavors — along with the eatery’s complimentary brown bread.

This famous bread is also available in grocery stores nationwide. You can use this website (thecheesecakefactoryathome.com/bread) to find it in a local store near you. The brown bread baguette is available to enjoy at home in mini baguettes, dinner rolls, sandwich bread and bakery buns.

Visit thecheesecakefactory.com.

Olive Garden Hawaii

Olive Garden Hawaii (various locations) offers Italian classics at affordable prices. Of course, the eatery is famous for its soup, salad and breadsticks. You can also opt for dipping sauces — five-cheese marinara, homemade Alfredo and marinara — to pair with the freshly baked breadsticks.

Visit olivegardenhawaii.com.

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse and Seafood

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood (508 Keawe St.) is known for its high-quality steaks and seafood.

Begin your dining experience with the eatery’s complimentary taro rolls, which are ordered from local, family-owned Star Bakery.

Call 808-725-4187 or go online to yayaschophouse.com.