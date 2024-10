The UH president notes that the number of incoming Hawaii freshmen bucks the national trend

Students crossed Dole Street on the UH Manoa campus in September with the fall semester underway.

Enrollment across the 10 campuses of the University of Hawaii has exceeded 50,000 students for the first time since 2018. For the fall 2024 semester, the UH system reported a head count of 50,418 students, marking a 3% increase over fall 2023.

Eight of UH’s 10 campuses saw enrollment growth, including all seven community colleges, a milestone last reached in 2010.

UH West Oahu saw a slight decrease of 2% with 2,814 students, mainly due to a reduction of about 50 Early College enrollments. Despite this the campus saw an increase in degree-­seeking students and student semester hours.

UH Hilo reported a 4% overall drop, bringing its enrollment to 2,668 students, yet Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin highlighted a notable 25% increase in returning students — those resuming studies paused during the pandemic.

Irwin also cited increases in out-of-state Native Hawaiian, transfer, graduate and veteran students.

As national enrollment for recent high school graduates entering college declined by 5% this fall, UH saw a 10% increase in first-time freshmen from Hawaii high schools across its system.

Preliminary fall 2024 data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows a 3% nationwide increase in undergraduate enrollment, with growth across all higher-­education sectors. However, freshman enrollment has declined by 5% compared with fall 2023, with public four-year institutions seeing the largest drop at 8.5%.

The report said the decline was largely attributed to an almost 6% decrease in 18-year-old freshmen, indicating fewer students enrolling immediately after high school graduation.

UH Manoa led with a 15% rise in new freshmen from local high schools, while the community colleges reported a 9% increase.

UH Manoa enrolled over 20,000 students for the first time since 2013, with 20,028 students for fall 2024 — a 4% rise from 2023.

The flagship campus also set a record with 3,123 first-time freshmen, marking the third consecutive year surpassing 3,000 freshmen since first reaching that milestone in 2022.

“This is not just good news for UH; it’s good news for the entire state. The more people who go to college means a more skilled workforce, and that translates to higher wages and fewer residents receiving government assistance. The ripple effect cannot be overstated,” UH President David Lassner said. “I am most excited about the increases in our first-time freshmen from Hawaii and the fact that we are bucking the national trend. The people of Hawaii are truly seeing the value of their public higher-­education system.”

Leeward Community College led enrollment growth among UH community colleges this fall, with all campuses reporting increases over 2023. Leeward CC enrolled 6,471 students, a 7% rise, followed by UH Maui College with 2,792 students, a 6% increase. Honolulu CC saw 3,342 students, marking a 4% increase, while Kauai CC had 1,335 students, a 3% increase; Kapiolani CC, 5,914 students, a 2% increase; Hawaii CC, 2,289 students, a 1% increase; and Windward CC, 2,765 students, also a 1% increase.

Enrollment in the Early College program, which allows high school students to take college courses for dual credit, has reached an all-time high at UH community colleges. Early College enrollment rose 10% from fall 2023, with 3,717 high school students participating. Studies show that students who take college courses in high school are more likely to pursue higher education and earn a degree.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander enrollment increased by 6% at UH community colleges, contributing to a 5% rise in enrollment across the 10-campus system.

Nearly all ethnic groups saw growth, including Native Hawaiian and part-­Hawaiian students, who increased by 4%, Filipino students at 5%, Micronesian and Marshallese students at 9%, Samoan students at 3% and Tongan students at 10%.

“We are so excited to see increases across our seven community colleges in overall enrollment and in these key areas,” Interim VP for Community Colleges Della Teraoka said. “I commend our chancellors, their leadership and enrollment management teams for their great work along with our faculty and staff. We are going to keep looking for ways to improve so we can continue to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”