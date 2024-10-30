On the Move: Dr. Renee Foster and Ken Fujiwara

Wahiawa Center for Community Health has hired Dr. Renee Foster as a doctor of nursing practice. Foster is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with more than 25 years’ experience, including the mental health and emergency departments of The Queen’s Medical Center and the mental health department and outpatient mental health clinics of Kaiser Permanente.

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Ken Fujiwara to personal lines operations supervisor. Fujiwara has eight years’ experience with the agency’s personal lines team and holds a resident insurance producer’s license and the Associate in Insurance professional designation.

