On the Move: Dr. Renee Foster and Ken Fujiwara

Ken Fujiwara
Dr. Renee Foster
Wahiawa Center for Community Health has hired
Dr. Renee Foster as a doctor of nursing practice. Foster is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with more than
25 years’ experience, including the mental health and emergency departments
of The Queen’s Medical Center and the mental health department and outpatient mental health clinics of Kaiser
Permanente.
Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Ken Fujiwara to personal lines operations supervisor. Fujiwara has eight years’ experience with the agency’s personal lines team and holds a resident insurance producer’s license and the Associate in Insurance professional
designation.
